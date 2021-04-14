HUBNER: How Voluntary is Voluntary Exchange?

The thing is, powerful people can create a world with economic traps so that there’s no other choice. The elite class have enough economic and political power to control entire markets and various laws, which (at best) limits the freedom and options that each of us have. Governments control people’s choices by the gun, the 1% capitalist class by the market and by the gun (enter lobbying). But whether the mouse in a maze is directly lifted up and placed from point A to point B, or whether one designs the maze in such a way that the mouse can only arrive at point B (with all other paths blocked), the result is the same. The mouse’s “choice” is an illusion.

Despite this reality, the economic language prevails. It’s a bizarre twist: “economic freedom” (let us manipulate the market as we see fit) is often language to promote economic slavery (a manipulated, dominated market). “Economic freedom” really means legitimatizing corporate domination. Currently, 3 people in the United States have more wealth than the bottom 50% combined (Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and Jeff Bezos). That’s insane. Also the top 1% have 40% of American wealth. That’s more than twice as bad as the Roman empire, where the top 1% controlled about 12-16% of wealth!

I think we all realize that just because a business can charge more, doesn’t mean it should. Especially in cases where a person is in a particularly vulnerable position and at the mercy of those with resources and power, they should not be forced to pay amounts that harm them. Put bluntly: It is simply unethical to profit from someone else’s misfortune. The Hebrew prophets in the Old Testament knew this, as did Jesus in the first century who had a few things to say about those who performed such extraction at the Temple. This is, in fact, how slavery came to be developed. A flood or draught put farmers in a bad position, so they had to borrow from others. The lender could entitle themselves to slave labor because the victim had no other choice. Those wanting economic power simply have to create ways in which to make others indebted to them. (Enter: the banksters). How things would be different if people saw each other as people needing help instead of tickets to achieving superiority!