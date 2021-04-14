HUBNER: How Voluntary is Voluntary Exchange?

What constitutes economic exploitation? Is there such thing as a “just price”?
I have sometimes wrestled with this question when doubling my fees during the motorcycle rally. Am I taking advantage of these beer-drinking boomers on bikers? What determines how much I should charge? At what point does one exploit another, like hospitals charging insane numbers for desperate surgeries?
This topic has been debated since Aristotle, but it has undergone considerable mishandling during recent years of “neoliberalism.” In our neoliberal capitalist economy, there is no such thing as an unjust price, since all exchange is considered “voluntary” by default. “Voluntary exchange” supposedly means that “nobody is forcing you to exchange.” Nobody is “forcing” you to get the surgery, work in the factory, pay for the overpriced insulin. In this view, only the government with its army is capable of real violence. In fact, it is even suggested that all unemployment is voluntary.
It doesn’t take very much thinking to see how this simplistic model is deficient. People are coerced into decisions all the time in a variety of ways without directly holding a gun to a person’s head. Do we really believe pregnant women and their 5-year old daughters “voluntarily” chose to work 18 hours a day in the industrial mines of Great Britain? We all know this is absurd. If the only other option is death or starvation or eviction, that’s not genuinely “voluntary.”
The thing is, powerful people can create a world with economic traps so that there’s no other choice. The elite class have enough economic and political power to control entire markets and various laws, which (at best) limits the freedom and options that each of us have. Governments control people’s choices by the gun, the 1% capitalist class by the market and by the gun (enter lobbying). But whether the mouse in a maze is directly lifted up and placed from point A to point B, or whether one designs the maze in such a way that the mouse can only arrive at point B (with all other paths blocked), the result is the same. The mouse’s “choice” is an illusion.
Despite this reality, the economic language prevails. It’s a bizarre twist: “economic freedom” (let us manipulate the market as we see fit) is often language to promote economic slavery (a manipulated, dominated market). “Economic freedom” really means legitimatizing corporate domination. Currently, 3 people in the United States have more wealth than the bottom 50% combined (Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and Jeff Bezos). That’s insane. Also the top 1% have 40% of American wealth. That’s more than twice as bad as the Roman empire, where the top 1% controlled about 12-16% of wealth!
I think we all realize that just because a business can charge more, doesn’t mean it should. Especially in cases where a person is in a particularly vulnerable position and at the mercy of those with resources and power, they should not be forced to pay amounts that harm them. Put bluntly: It is simply unethical to profit from someone else’s misfortune. The Hebrew prophets in the Old Testament knew this, as did Jesus in the first century who had a few things to say about those who performed such extraction at the Temple. This is, in fact, how slavery came to be developed. A flood or draught put farmers in a bad position, so they had to borrow from others. The lender could entitle themselves to slave labor because the victim had no other choice. Those wanting economic power simply have to create ways in which to make others indebted to them. (Enter: the banksters). How things would be different if people saw each other as people needing help instead of tickets to achieving superiority!
A “just price” therefore takes into consideration (a) how much profit one is making from it, (b) the payer’s ability to pay and (c) the payer’s larger social situation. Many private businesses have structured their fee-charges according to a sliding scale to reflect this, and that is one legitimate and more just way of mitigating this problem of exploitation. Governments have proposed various wage laws and labor laws to protect the labor class, who do not have sovereignty over the workplace, and usually not any ownership at the firm in which they work. There are many other paths.
And that’s the point: we have to innovate. Especially in our COVID era, now is not the time to repeat myths about peaceful “voluntary exchange,” or defend Amazon when it is forcing workers to urinate in bottles. It’s not the time to take advantage of millions of people on the edge of eviction. It’s not the time to make profit off of someone’s misfortune. For employers and business leaders, it’s the time to pool resources, pay down others’ debts, and take the bold step of following our conscience, and listen to the voice of the suffering instead of the bell ringing at the New York Stock Exchange.
Dr. Jamin Andreas Hübner is a faculty member at LCC International University and University of the People, where he teaches economics, business, and religious studies. The views expressed by the author are his own and do not represent those of any school, organization, or business affiliation; no commentary constitutes financial or investing advice. Trade at your own risk. For comments, questions, or corrections, write to jaminhubner@gmail.com