HUBNER: Keystone XL Pipeline Canceled: When Colonialist Capitalism Comes Back to Bite

Some propagandists, like Ben Shapiro in his book “The Right Side of History: How Reason and Moral Purpose Made the West Great” and others, hopelessly try to redeem such perpetual nightmares by writing history from the perspective of the victor. Western peoples and societies triumphed because they were just better than all the rest. They deserved their plunder. White Europeans were (apparently) smarter and even more moral, and everyone should thank them for invading their lands and installing (for example) Indian boarding schools, erecting nature-destroying factories, and forcing everyone to speak the same language and (often enough) worship the “right” God. I recently read an article about how missionaries to California would lasso native women like cattle to then be raped—a practice that undoubtedly continued with general Custer during the rush for gold.

In short, regardless of what has been happening in Africa, India, China, or otherwise for thousands of years, we are authoritatively told that “The west is the best.” There is a large media and publishing apparatus to reinforce this orientation. There are entire schools built around preserving it (like New Saint Andrews College in Idaho, Patrick Henry College in D.C., John Witherspoon College here in Rapid, etc.). There are political parties and Presidents doing everything in their power to perpetuate it (like the embarrassing “1776 Commission,” which included no American historians). But it doesn’t take much reading of indigenous history to realize how absurd such myths of superiority really are—even as one acknowledges the unique and humanizing contributions of “western civilization,” and doesn’t fall into similar matras of “the west is the worst.” (This makes me ask: Must we even talk of “best” or “worst” to begin with? Doesn’t this facilitate needless conflict?)