HUBNER: Keystone XL Pipeline Canceled: When Colonialist Capitalism Comes Back to Bite

It’s been a long fight, but it appears that the indigenous community has won a victory against the colonialism of industrial capitalism (or “neocolonialism”). President Joe Biden canceled the permit for the Keystone XL oil pipeline, which would have run from Canada all the way through the Dakotas to Texas. Some people’s interpretive grid tells them this was a victory of the “left” over the “right,” for others, “environmentalists” over “business,” and so on.
But the pipeline is more than just another business project. It is iconic of colonialist capitalism’s trampling on top of native people’s lands in search of profit.
This process has been going on for over 500 years, starting around the 1400s. The nations and nation-states of the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Great Britain, France, and later other European countries like Germany embarked on global trade expeditions and voyages. They were also inspired to expand their territories and conquer new lands for various religious, economic, and political reasons (rarely for genuine survival). This historic period was more than an entrepreneurial venture trading coffee, tea, and chocolate. It resulted in genocide of native peoples, a long and bloody industry of intercontinental slave trade, unprecedented environmental destruction (from sperm whale populations to rivers and lakes in industrial Britain) and the destruction of various societies and civilizations that had been around for centuries. Yes, the phrase “Dark Ages” might very well apply to the modern, and not medieval period.
Some propagandists, like Ben Shapiro in his book “The Right Side of History: How Reason and Moral Purpose Made the West Great” and others, hopelessly try to redeem such perpetual nightmares by writing history from the perspective of the victor. Western peoples and societies triumphed because they were just better than all the rest. They deserved their plunder. White Europeans were (apparently) smarter and even more moral, and everyone should thank them for invading their lands and installing (for example) Indian boarding schools, erecting nature-destroying factories, and forcing everyone to speak the same language and (often enough) worship the “right” God. I recently read an article about how missionaries to California would lasso native women like cattle to then be raped—a practice that undoubtedly continued with general Custer during the rush for gold.
In short, regardless of what has been happening in Africa, India, China, or otherwise for thousands of years, we are authoritatively told that “The west is the best.” There is a large media and publishing apparatus to reinforce this orientation. There are entire schools built around preserving it (like New Saint Andrews College in Idaho, Patrick Henry College in D.C., John Witherspoon College here in Rapid, etc.). There are political parties and Presidents doing everything in their power to perpetuate it (like the embarrassing “1776 Commission,” which included no American historians). But it doesn’t take much reading of indigenous history to realize how absurd such myths of superiority really are—even as one acknowledges the unique and humanizing contributions of “western civilization,” and doesn’t fall into similar matras of “the west is the worst.” (This makes me ask: Must we even talk of “best” or “worst” to begin with? Doesn’t this facilitate needless conflict?)
It also doesn’t take much effort to witness the irony of the economic situation. First of all, it’s easy to brag about all the wealth you’ve accumulated after raiding all your neighbors. When one looks at the current white population in the U.S. and sees 10x the household wealth of African-Americans, for example, it is obvious that this is due to centuries of slavery and a legal system that eradicated black capital—not “white superiority” or “the west is the best” nationalist mythologies. The same for comparisons between western and non-western countries.
Second, it’s easy for most European settlers to talk about “discovering” an occupied land and “homesteading” when most of the inhabitants have already been killed or forced into tiny “reservations.” The fact is, America was never “discovered”—though the grotesque “Doctrine of Discovery” lives on today to justify the confiscation of Native property.
Third, (speaking of property), it’s obviously hypocritical to advocate “property rights” while undermining them at the same time. If you’re not native, you’re ancestral “home” is probably Europe, not America. Yet, the amount of disrespect paid toward native lands by capitalists is nothing short of astounding. The final “permission” for construction or business projects on native lands should be from the native community, not any politician. This is true with or without negative environmental impact.
Colonialism and European expansionism blatantly violated the dignity and human rights of countless of nations and peoples (for an American list, see the appendix in the book “Unsettling Truths” by Charles and Rah). Institutions like slavery, similarly, did the same—all to make a buck and increase power. The oil industry is notorious for subjugating all institutions, ideologies, legal systems, actors, and nature itself for the sake of profit extraction.
It should be clear, then, that the pipeline’s failure is a victory not only for indigenous peoples, but for all of us. Why? Because (in Martin Luther King Jr’s words), “injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”
Dr. Jamin Andreas Hübner is a faculty member of LCC International University (Lithuania), University of the People (global), and Western Dakota Tech (South Dakota). The views expressed by the author are his own and do not represent those of any school, organization, or business affiliation; no commentary constitutes financial or investing advice. Trade at your own risk. For comments, questions, or corrections, write to jaminhubner@gmail.com