HUBNER: Marxism explained in one document

Fifth, the proletariat isn’t going to put up with this exploitation for long. Enslaved humans will seek liberation. They will seize the means of production from the bourgeoisie in a revolution in order to abolish both the state and private property (which Marx also opposed) and establish a classless world and socially-planned economy in a new era of human history. (This type of epic showdown he envisioned never happened, though worker strikes and economic-related revolutions regularly have.)

Sixth, capitalist ideologies are the result of material economic conditions, and those ideas then go back to shape the material world. This is called dialectical materialism, because there is a constant back and forth between ideas and the physical world that generated them, and yet that material world is also influenced by ideas. (It’s similar to racist ideology: racist ideas about African Americans developed after the slave trade began in order to justify those profitable economic activities. Southern planters didn’t wake up one day and think “we should enslave African Americans because they’re inferior.”) Our ideas about the economy ultimately serve the wealthy bourgeoisie, like propaganda from a king’s court vindicates the king.