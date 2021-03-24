HUBNER: New resource for military families and those affected by PTSD

This month I published a new book authored by my friend and colleague Shawn Banzhaf, entitled “The Five Ls: A Practical Guide for Helping Loved Ones Heal After Trauma.” Shawn is originally from Chadron Nebraska and currently serves as the Senior Military Advocate at ASU, the mega-university in Phoenix and Tempe. He formerly served as a police sergeant, campus minister, and carried out some high-risk missions in the Army for Operation Iraqi Freedom. Today, years later, he helps military families and students make the transition from the combat world to civilian life.
The book is primarily written for partners and friends of those with PTSD, and provides some effective strategies for helping those loved ones cope and heal. Shawn tells some of his own stories and struggles involving friends, his marriage, and integrates both humor and research into this important conversation. “The Five Ls” outlines a method that Shawn has already used for the past couple years at ASU and similar communities. It has proven effective, simple enough for anyone to grasp, and sophisticated enough for those who need more explanation and reasoning.
But don’t take my word for it: we were able to get some impressive endorsements from figures like Airforce Colonel Wanda Wright, and Denise Ann Bodman (Principal Lecturer and Barrett Honors Faculty at the T. Denny Sanford School of Social and Family Dynamics). All the reviews on Amazon so far have 5 stars. I’m really stoked!
And I’m excited not just because of its reception, or because I was able to help contribute to the book, or even because I got to use my own South Dakota photography for the cover(!), but because of how many families and relationships it will help. The Black Hills is a military community with Ellsworth AirForce base nearby—and we’ve all read headlines of various incidents and unfortunate events surrounding our loved ones in the military community. These problems can largely be traced to post-combat stress and a lot of hopelessness. It’s hard to overemphasize the significance of these issues on our society. We can’t really isolate ourselves from such darkness, and we shouldn’t.
Indeed, I had to put my academic aspirations aside after learning that about 20 U.S. veterans take their life every single day. My primary areas are religious studies, economics, and organizational effectiveness, and I’ve never served in the military, or come from a military family. So in some ways, I had no business entering this space. But this is Shawn’s space, and everyone—not just soldiers—have experienced some form of trauma and have to learn how to deal with one way or another. And finally, it remains a startling fact: far more U.S. veterans die on U.S. soil by their own hand than in combat overseas by the hands and weapons of someone else. (Isn’t that just wild?!) Especially with the stresses of COVID, we really have to step up our compassion and activism and self-education to attend to those who are deeply suffering.
So I was honored to help in this way. And I hope you’ll check out “The Five Ls” when you get time, whether you know of a family or relationship that’s suffering from some kind of post-trauma stress related to war, abuse, or whatever. It’s never too early—and never too late.
Dr. Jamin Andreas Hübner is a faculty member at LCC International University, University of the People, and Western Dakota Tech, where he teaches economics, business, and religious studies. The views expressed by the author are his own and do not represent those of any school, organization, or business affiliation; no commentary constitutes financial or investing advice. Trade at your own risk. For comments, questions, or corrections, write to jaminhubner@gmail.com