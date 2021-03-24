HUBNER: New resource for military families and those affected by PTSD

And I’m excited not just because of its reception, or because I was able to help contribute to the book, or even because I got to use my own South Dakota photography for the cover(!), but because of how many families and relationships it will help. The Black Hills is a military community with Ellsworth AirForce base nearby—and we’ve all read headlines of various incidents and unfortunate events surrounding our loved ones in the military community. These problems can largely be traced to post-combat stress and a lot of hopelessness. It’s hard to overemphasize the significance of these issues on our society. We can’t really isolate ourselves from such darkness, and we shouldn’t.

Indeed, I had to put my academic aspirations aside after learning that about 20 U.S. veterans take their life every single day. My primary areas are religious studies, economics, and organizational effectiveness, and I’ve never served in the military, or come from a military family. So in some ways, I had no business entering this space. But this is Shawn’s space, and everyone—not just soldiers—have experienced some form of trauma and have to learn how to deal with one way or another. And finally, it remains a startling fact: far more U.S. veterans die on U.S. soil by their own hand than in combat overseas by the hands and weapons of someone else. (Isn’t that just wild?!) Especially with the stresses of COVID, we really have to step up our compassion and activism and self-education to attend to those who are deeply suffering.