HUBNER: Should You Close Shop or Not?

When I pulled up to the red light of Main and Rushmore and saw construction workers inside Kol Kitchen, I knew my favorite restaurant in Rapid City was out of business.
It’s iconic of the current economic condition. The pandemic has threatened bars, restaurants and countless other businesses, and everyone is trying to figure out a solution.
Should we change hours? Lay off staff? Get another loan? Sell out? While it makes for a depressing economy, it’s also a fascinating time to be a live as an economist. I’ve never seen such empty shelves in TJ Maxx, or (you knew this was coming) such shortages of toilet paper.
But economists (of the “micro-economic” variety) are all too familiar with what is called “the shut down point.” How does a business know when it’s better to shut-down than to stay open? Most business owners only look at the change in profit and revenues, or in worse cases, just wake up broke. Micro-economists, however, have fine-tuned an answer to this question that currently plagues millions of small and mid-size businesses around the globe.
The shutdown point is P/D/MR = AVC. Yeah I know that’s gibberish. So let’s break it down. P (Price). D (Demand). MR (Marginal Revenue). AVC (Average Variable Cost). The reason why P, D, and MR are the same is because (for simplification purposes), the supply and demand model in which these variables are used is assumed to be perfectly competitive, so these different variables actually share the same line and values. I don’t have time to explain this, but it’s not as important for the moment as the relationship to AVC to MR.
Every business has fixed costs (things you can’t change in the short run, like rent, utility costs, property taxes, etc.) and variable costs (things that are more changeable in short run, like number of staff or hours). If you add FC and VC together, you get the total cost of operation (TC).
Higher FC tends to put more stress on a business, because it gives less wiggle room. High FC are largely what is tanking lots of businesses during this pandemic: firms that own the building and have no mortgage payment (for example) are obviously in way better shape than a business being forced to pay a lease every month just to stay open. VC can be shrunk to compensate for decrease in revenues. Another major difference between the two is that the average FC tends to always go down on a per-unit basis of production, while average VC go down to a certain point of quantity production, but then go back up. Every business has a window in which it is most efficient to produce certain quantities of its product.
Marginal Revenue (MR) is the amount of revenue made after adding one additional unit of production (e.g., the revenue from selling 2 pizzas instead of 1, or selling 10 cups of coffee over 9). This is all much easier to explain with a graph. (Google image search for “shut-down point”).
As I said, when MR = AVC, that’s when the business should shut down. Why? Because a business has to pay fixed costs even when it’s shut down, but not it’s variable costs. So as long as a firm can cover its variable costs, it pays to keep producing. But if it can’t pay for variable costs, it would save money by shutting down so it doesn’t have to pay them.
Most business owners just look to see if they’re profitable, or compare their decrease in revenues to previous months, and make a guess to shut down or not, or change operations in some other way. I’ve noticed some businesses have shortened their hours in response to decreased business. This might work, but it usually doesn’t, because it only slightly changes VC and also tends to decrease revenue (sometimes in a greater proportion to the savings). The business then spirals down a hole into a permanent shut-down, and actually accumulates more losses than it would have trying to stay open.
I’m so glad to have conversations with business owners in this pickle! It’s what I do, and it’s needed now more than ever, and it’s really not that hard. I’ve seen too many mom and pop shops and small businesses close up for issues that could have been resolved in a few hour conversation. It drives me crazy watching desperate business owners across town try everything imaginable, hoping something will stick, and then…they go bust; they weren’t proactive, changed the wrong variable, or just had no idea what was going on before it was too late.
But, I suppose that’s why we plug our ears to microeconomists and turn up the volume to macroeconomists who calmly remind us that “we’re all dead in the end anyway” (Keynes).
Dr. Jamin Andreas Hübner is the CEO of Efficient Business Consulting LLC and a faculty member of LCC International University (Lithuania), University of the People (global), and Western Dakota Tech (South Dakota). The views expressed by the author are his own and do not represent those of any school, organization, or business affiliation; no commentary constitutes financial or investing advice. Trade at your own risk. For comments, questions, or corrections, write to jaminhubner@gmail.com
