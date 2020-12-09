HUBNER: Should You Close Shop or Not?

Every business has fixed costs (things you can’t change in the short run, like rent, utility costs, property taxes, etc.) and variable costs (things that are more changeable in short run, like number of staff or hours). If you add FC and VC together, you get the total cost of operation (TC).

Higher FC tends to put more stress on a business, because it gives less wiggle room. High FC are largely what is tanking lots of businesses during this pandemic: firms that own the building and have no mortgage payment (for example) are obviously in way better shape than a business being forced to pay a lease every month just to stay open. VC can be shrunk to compensate for decrease in revenues. Another major difference between the two is that the average FC tends to always go down on a per-unit basis of production, while average VC go down to a certain point of quantity production, but then go back up. Every business has a window in which it is most efficient to produce certain quantities of its product.

Marginal Revenue (MR) is the amount of revenue made after adding one additional unit of production (e.g., the revenue from selling 2 pizzas instead of 1, or selling 10 cups of coffee over 9). This is all much easier to explain with a graph. (Google image search for “shut-down point”).