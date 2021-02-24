HUBNER: Student Loans: To Forgive or Not Forgive?

This weekend I was in Phoenix with some friends and I was asked “so what do you think about this idea of forgiving student loans?” I share some of my thoughts here.
Student-loan debt in the U.S. stands at a staggering $1.53 trillion. A stack of $1 trillion reaches 67,866 miles. The current U.S. debt is $23 trillion. These numbers are almost fictional. (Indeed, they actually are, since most currency has been generated from nothing but a keystroke in a bank and only exist as digital figures, never really entering “circulation.”)
The student loan forgiveness proposal is complicated by many factors. You first have the problem of having no money to forgive. This will probably be the reason given for its reject by President Biden and Congress: “it’s too much.” But, no one really buys this anymore. If the government + central bank can pump out about $2 trillion in March 2020 for businesses at the drop of a hat, it can certainly do something similar for individuals who are also drowning in debt. But this probably won’t happen because business/capital tends to exert more influence over politicians than college graduates/working class.
The relationship between the borrower and lender is also complicated. The borrowers tend to be those experiencing their first year as a legal adult (college freshman), and the lender is not a person, but an abstract entity like a bank or the government itself (which “protects the welfare” of its citizens). On the other hand, sometimes the borrower exploits the government/taxpayers by borrowing more than required and using the funds for buying a car or partying. This has recently been a serious problem in higher education.
There is also the central issue of scale and the inability to pay back. Bankruptcy law was created because it is not reasonable or possible to require absolute payback. Thus, if your net worth is $20,000 and you owe a predatory hospital $2 million for a non-consensual life-flight to the ER because of a climbing accident that knocked you out, or perhaps you owe a bank $2m for a failed business plan, you may be eligible to file for bankruptcy and avoid becoming a financial slave. Other times, of course, people do essentially become slaves to the banksters or hospital administrators because of medical debt (which is why many church and nonprofit programs now offer medical-debt forgiveness plans over the holiday season: our financial system has created a dehumanizing and oppressive world).
There’s also the problem of moral hazards. Forgiveness can be taken advantage of—just as many U.S. corporations have essentially stolen billions from taxpayers through strategic bankruptcy. The biggest hazard for individual student loan forgiveness is that the next generation of students will demand the same treatment; they will borrow with no intent of paying back.
To sum up: (1) some losses can never be regained, (2) some debts are not ethical to enforce, (3) some plans of forgiveness can invoke moral hazards. Any debt forgiveness proposal, whether public or private, must come to terms with these realities of life.
What about the economics of student loan forgiveness? I tend to think forgiveness would be much better long-term for the economy. My generation (millennials) are bogged down by debt, often having been told that they would get a secure job to quickly pay back their loans when that never materialized. There is no more “stimulating” the economy by cash injections because that money often goes towards paying debt anyway, not investment or consumer spending or whatever. Low interest does nothing because virtually everyone has already borrowed as much as they can. Eliminating debt would provide a huge amount of freedom and breathing room to millions who have not been able to enter anything a “middle class.” A part-time job in the 1960s would pay for most of college. Today a part-time job won’t even pay for your textbooks and registration fees! We live in extraordinary times with extraordinary wealth inequality, which I think adds weight to a debt forgiveness proposal.
But a case-by-case response might be best. A forgiveness program could ask: Which persons are drowning in the most debt? Which were most deceived? Which are suffering the most from a career field that doesn’t pay? It makes more sense to forgive those loans that should be forgiven, instead of all or none.
But legislators aren’t exactly keen on doing what’s reasonable, much less consulting economists to solve economic problems, whether red, blue, or otherwise. I expect nothing to happen (unfortunately), though I could be wrong, as time may tell.
Dr. Jamin Andreas Hübner is a faculty member of LCC International University (Lithuania), University of the People (global), and Western Dakota Tech (South Dakota). The views expressed by the author are his own and do not represent those of any school, organization, or business affiliation; no commentary constitutes financial or investing advice. Trade at your own risk. For comments, questions, or corrections, write to jaminhubner@gmail.com