HUBNER: Student Loans: To Forgive or Not Forgive?

What about the economics of student loan forgiveness? I tend to think forgiveness would be much better long-term for the economy. My generation (millennials) are bogged down by debt, often having been told that they would get a secure job to quickly pay back their loans when that never materialized. There is no more “stimulating” the economy by cash injections because that money often goes towards paying debt anyway, not investment or consumer spending or whatever. Low interest does nothing because virtually everyone has already borrowed as much as they can. Eliminating debt would provide a huge amount of freedom and breathing room to millions who have not been able to enter anything a “middle class.” A part-time job in the 1960s would pay for most of college. Today a part-time job won’t even pay for your textbooks and registration fees! We live in extraordinary times with extraordinary wealth inequality, which I think adds weight to a debt forgiveness proposal.