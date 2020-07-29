HUBNER: Subscribed to death

But this is terribly short-sighted. By entering the subscription market, businesses are making themselves less competitive. Consumers are starting to realize the drag subscriptions have on a person’s budget and overall financial health. A few dollars a month sounds like nothing…until you multiply it by a few dozen. So the demand for non-subscription services is going to grow more and more.

Does this mean the clock will turn back and things will go back to one-time payments? Probably not. I suspect, however, that something new and more competitive will come along—perhaps something like three payments instead of one. That way, consumers can avoid the sticker-shock of the lump sum, but also don’t feel like their getting married to whatever they’re buying. (There’s a good reason why the words “in perpetuity” to describe a deal on Shark Tank tend to scare people!”)

Until then, we’re approaching max-cashflow for households. The salesforce blog noted that “By 2020, all new software companies will offer subscription-based business models — so will 80% of legacy software vendors. They're responding to a huge trend. Over the past five years, the subscription ecommerce market has grown by more than 100% every year.” And how will that square with a COVID economy? Or square with a pre-COVID economy where nearly 40% of Americans can't cover a surprise $400 expense?