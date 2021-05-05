HUBNER: The Cave, economics, and social responsibility to our community

While we hear much about the “coddling” and comfortableness of today’s younger generation, we often forget about the more sinister realities—the most drugged generation, the most economically dead-ended, and often, the most fearful, being saturated in the constant murmuring of unstoppable climate disaster, nuclear warfare and WWIII, fascism and its revival, legislation targeting minorities, an endless morass of video games and movies about apocalypse, and of course, a far too real global pandemic that will forever be imprinted on their early memories. This is to say nothing about the U.S. having abysmally high child poverty rates and infant mortality rates when compared to the rest of the industrialized world. Nor is it to say anything of our local situation, with veterans and their families traumatized from middle-eastern wars (committing suicide 20 times every 24 hours on the aggregate), notoriously high rates of rape, and indigenous survivors of mass-violence going back to the genocide and human slaughters executed by Confederate General Custer and other thugs summoned by the cold and careless dictates of federal government committees and the insatiable lusts of crony-capitalists. (Indeed, the real price of Black Hills gold is more than we’ll ever comprehend.)