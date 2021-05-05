HUBNER: The Cave, economics, and social responsibility to our community

This past weekend I attended the grand (re)opening of The Cave Collective here in town (across from Que Pasa on 5th).
The Cave is “a youth-driven community organization committed to providing a safe, inclusive, and sober space for all ages and promoting mental health through music, art, and educational mentorships.”
With both indoor and outdoor stages featuring a wide variety of local artists, you may have heard the musical enthusiasm from Main Street Square (…assuming you weren’t phased by the icy cold winds randomly blasting into Sunday evening. Gotta love the Black Hills!)
Besides the always-needed venue of a music scene downtown (with some stellar local talent)—and a coffee shop that is actually open at night (finally!)—I am reminded of the central role for local innovation and proactive youth-empowerment for any healthy society and economy.
While we hear much about the “coddling” and comfortableness of today’s younger generation, we often forget about the more sinister realities—the most drugged generation, the most economically dead-ended, and often, the most fearful, being saturated in the constant murmuring of unstoppable climate disaster, nuclear warfare and WWIII, fascism and its revival, legislation targeting minorities, an endless morass of video games and movies about apocalypse, and of course, a far too real global pandemic that will forever be imprinted on their early memories. This is to say nothing about the U.S. having abysmally high child poverty rates and infant mortality rates when compared to the rest of the industrialized world. Nor is it to say anything of our local situation, with veterans and their families traumatized from middle-eastern wars (committing suicide 20 times every 24 hours on the aggregate), notoriously high rates of rape, and indigenous survivors of mass-violence going back to the genocide and human slaughters executed by Confederate General Custer and other thugs summoned by the cold and careless dictates of federal government committees and the insatiable lusts of crony-capitalists. (Indeed, the real price of Black Hills gold is more than we’ll ever comprehend.)
As Rapid City continues to rapidly expand, the predicament of poverty, homelessness, and mental health only gets larger. And these social conditions produce real economic costs that affect everyone—including the middle class and the wealthy. More poverty and discontent means more theft and violence. More desperation means more opportunity for exploitation, which leads to more poverty and violence…ad infinitum.
My car has been broken into four times in the last three years—all, I’ve been told, by “teen gangs.” But are “teen gangs” the real problem? Of course not. The real problem is the social and economic conditions that create teen gangs. From a strictly economic perspective, such actors should be viewed as laborers and entrepreneurs who, instead of rising to the occasion and carrying us forward, have fallen into a needless trap that—yes—you and I are complicit in co-creating. As it’s been said, “we live in a world of our own creating.”
Let’s admit it: We hate this. We hate social responsibility. We invent entire ideologies, theologies, and political philosophies—whether involving “nature,” “God,” “necessity,” “chance,” or any other variety of scapegoats—to get us off the hook. We point the finger to anything else but to ourselves. We’ve seen this in history a thousand times. (Southern planters even blamed African American slaves for their own slavery!). But in the end, there is no “us” vs. “them” at all.
The last essay I wrote in this column was on the staff shortages in the Black Hills. And I hereby add to it: Every homeless person or teen gang member is one more lost employee or employer of tomorrow. So if you care about economics, remember that it is a social science. And as much sympathy as many of us have for a “live and let live” philosophy, we also cannot live in blissful ignorance or in isolation from one another—nor is that desirable. “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,” as Martin Luther King Jr. put it. Or as the Apostle Paul put it, “If one part suffers, every part suffers with it; if one part is honored, every part rejoices with it” (1 Cor 12:26). This is simply the nature of social organization. It’s an interconnected web of relations, and there are social and economic costs that aren’t directly or immediately quantified.
Yes, I realize the economic incentives to maintain poor and dependent populations. It is a profoundly grotesque reality that millions profit from the suffering of others—whether predatory hospitals and medical institutions, loan sharks, or slick megachurch preachers from the courtyards of hell.
But these “solutions” are precisely what we must create alternatives to.
The Cave Collective is but one of several such initiatives in the area doing their part to offset the social, educational, psychological, and economic ditch that is pulling so many of our kids and family members into. I’m honored simply to witness the kinds of risks (real risks) that members of our community are taking to provide such alternative spaces—because they are positive spaces not entrenched in toxic cultures of drug and alcohol abuse, religious and political fanaticisms, or empty consumerism.
So while it is fun and natural to talk about “big business” growing in our area, it is our responsibility to care for the vulnerable and the needy—and to empower those doing the same. Otherwise, “the big business” quickly gets replaced by a “big problem”!
Get informed. Get involved. Prioritize our community and our next generation, one way or another.
Dr. Jamin Andreas Hübner has taught economics at the University of the People and Western Dakota Tech and serves as a Research Fellow for LCC International University and private business/nonprofit consultant. The views expressed by the author are his own and do not represent those of any school, organization, or business affiliation; no commentary constitutes financial or investing advice. Trade/follow at your own risk. For comments, questions, or corrections, write to jaminhubner@gmail.com