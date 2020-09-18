HUBNER: The First Major Study of COVID in Sturgis: A Local Economist’s Perspective

Furthermore, even if the results of the study are a whopping 50% off, this would just mean that the increase of COVID cases in relevant areas would be 3.5%-6.5% instead of 7-12.5%, not that the study is simply invalid. Further still, the same research team studied the effects of Trump rallies and didn’t turn up significant conclusions, so it’s not like they’re just partisan hacks hopelessly trying to make Republicans look bad.

It was baffling, then, that governor Noem responded by saying, “What they did is they took a snapshot in time and they did a lot of speculation, did some back of the napkin math and made up some numbers and published them. This study wasn't even done by a health care study, it was done by the Institute of Labor Economics and it's completely untrue.” That is profoundly mistaken. The study was a carefully crafted, multi-authored difference-in-difference estimation, which is a very straightforward and commonly used model in econometrics. The numbers were not forged. And it is irrelevant that it was not done by a health-care institution and was not a health-care study (it was never meant to be). Economists do economics at economic organizations. (Is this a surprise?) Economists study all kinds of fields—religion, population, policy, traffic, retail and real estate, psychology, and yes, the spread of disease.