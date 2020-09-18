HUBNER: The First Major Study of COVID in Sturgis: A Local Economist’s Perspective

The IZA Institute of Labor Economics recently released results from a working study entitled “The Contagion Externality of a Superspreading Event: The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and COVID-19.” This study is particularly interesting for me because, not only do I live in the area and make some of my living from the Rally, but I did my graduate economics project on the Sturgis Rally (namely, the effects that the increasing median and average age would have on retail sales).
So, how to track the spread of a virus from an event? Well, the researchers cleverly used cell phone records to track where the Rally participants came from and went back to, and then compared the increases of COVID in those places compared to similar places that did not have Rally participants. The general hypothesis would be that the Rally facilitated the spread of COVID, as indicated by increased cases of COVID in the areas of Sturgis participants.
The study concluded as much: “by September 2, a month following the onset of the Rally, COVID-19 cases increased by approximately 6 to 7 cases per 1,000 population in its home county of Meade. Finally, difference-in-differences (dose response) estimates show that following the Sturgis event, counties that contributed the highest inflows of rally attendees experienced a 7.0 to 12.5 percent increase in COVID-19 cases relative to counties that did not contribute inflows.” A different group of researchers from John Hopkins confirmed the general results, saying “data show relatively stable trends prior to the event and clear changes around the event, with little reason to believe that the changes in cases could have been caused by anything but the event. The overall conclusions that the Sturgis event caused a large increase in COVID-19 cases and infections are likely to be relatively robust to the specific statistical methodologies used.”
This is hardly a surprise, especially given the COVID graphs of Pennington county that the Rapid City Journal regularly publishes, which vividly shows about a 300% surge (from 150 to 400 active cases) beginning August 21st—the post-incubation period following the Rally. There’s much about COVID we don’t know. But we do know how it spreads, and these kinds of activities (rallies, fairs, etc.) have all kinds of health consequences (seriously: eat three funnel cakes and two pulled-pork sandwiches before some intense polka at the German tent. See how that feels the next morning!). Furthermore, the Dakotas are (as of this week) the worse states in the US for COVID cases per capita—and it’s not due to increased testing, as South Dakota ranks the 12th worst in testing per capita in the country (John Hopkins Coronavirus Research Center).
The study also concluded that “the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally generated public health costs of approximately $12.2 billion,” and that the increase in COVID cases due to the rally was over 266,000. These conclusions were more disputed because of assumptions and factors about the model (e.g., how many cases would terminate in hospitalizations, the statistical value of a human life, the confidence intervals being too wide to have certainty about true number of infections, the high assumed rate of spread, the exclusion of changed testing behaviors, etc.). Many in academia and the media have pointed this out.
Unfortunately, many have also found these weaknesses as grounds for rejecting the research entirely. But this is simply unwarranted—and ultimately runs against common sense. If you look for trouble, you’ll find it. If run your hand against the grain of a wood board, you’ll get a splinter. If a bunch of people attend mass gatherings for a prolonged period of time during a pandemic that thrives in such environments, it’s going to significantly increase the rate of spread.
Furthermore, even if the results of the study are a whopping 50% off, this would just mean that the increase of COVID cases in relevant areas would be 3.5%-6.5% instead of 7-12.5%, not that the study is simply invalid. Further still, the same research team studied the effects of Trump rallies and didn’t turn up significant conclusions, so it’s not like they’re just partisan hacks hopelessly trying to make Republicans look bad.
It was baffling, then, that governor Noem responded by saying, “What they did is they took a snapshot in time and they did a lot of speculation, did some back of the napkin math and made up some numbers and published them. This study wasn't even done by a health care study, it was done by the Institute of Labor Economics and it's completely untrue.” That is profoundly mistaken. The study was a carefully crafted, multi-authored difference-in-difference estimation, which is a very straightforward and commonly used model in econometrics. The numbers were not forged. And it is irrelevant that it was not done by a health-care institution and was not a health-care study (it was never meant to be). Economists do economics at economic organizations. (Is this a surprise?) Economists study all kinds of fields—religion, population, policy, traffic, retail and real estate, psychology, and yes, the spread of disease.
I don’t know why this profession is itself so offensive. Indeed, Noem even remarked on another occasion that “this report is nothing short of an attack on those who exercised their personal freedom to attend Sturgis…some in the media breathlessly report on this non-peer reviewed model, built on incredibly faulty assumptions that do not reflect the actual facts and data here in South Dakota." An attack on freedom? To simply collect data and report on what it implies? I can’t help but be reminded of what happened last week when Noem’s new boss called on a Fox News journalist to get fired because her journalism didn’t produce the “right” results. Why the censorship? And just who is discouraging data collection and preventing publication, and why? And no, it’s not “some in the media” who are reporting: it’s economists, social scientists, statisticians, people who do this stuff for a living and try to figure how deadly certain events can be. The public has the right to know about a public hazard. And as far as peer review goes, that process can take years, which is why research institutes release data and preliminary results as soon as possible like this one.
That the governor would essentially attack the discipline and task of applied economics (if not the social sciences entirely, as her political puppet masters regularly do) is troubling enough. But the high degree of COVID denial is worse—because there are consequences. It ultimately encourages a radically anti-science, anti-research mentality that increases risk and stigmatizes level-headed dialog from the start.
Don’t misunderstand. I have long sympathized with Noem and others who are concerned about state incursions on personal freedoms via COVID. National emergencies or even anti-racist protests can be co-opted for insidious opportunists. Violence-backed curfews cannot be uncritically accepted by anyone with a basic knowledge of twentieth century history.
But, if it is not even possible to have a rational dialog about data collection and analysis on an exceedingly timely and important topic, and instead, is habitually defenestrated by stock rhetoric of “it’s an attack on freedom” or “it’s completely untrue” (as if it was untrue that bikers attended Sturgis, that many or most didn’t wear masks, that South Dakotans are dying of COVID, or as if actions don’t have consequences, etc.), then what are we left with—but uncritical and aggressive banter of red vs. blue? Is that really the goal? Is that what economics should be about?
No one is surprised that the South Dakota governor (among others) is defensive about this research or any others that produce similar results. Whether we like it or not, and quite unfortunately, South Dakota has become perhaps the most notorious state in the union for COVID, appearing on a semi-regular basis in national news as an icon of poor response. This is all the more reason to leave our political inclinations at the door and encourage, not discourage, the social scientific study of disease—no matter if the model has weaknesses (as they inevitably will), and no matter what the results may be.
Dr. Jamin Andreas Hübner is the CEO of Efficient Business Consulting LLC and a faculty member of LCC International University (Lithuania), University of the People (global), and Western Dakota Tech (South Dakota). The views expressed by the author are his own and do not represent those of any school, organization, or business affiliation; no commentary constitutes financial or investing advice. Trade at your own risk. For comments, questions, or corrections, write to jaminhubner@gmail.com
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!