HUBNER: The future of food production

Now that we have filled our stomachs this Thanksgiving Day season, I thought we might notice the release of an important product on Amazon that is iconic of a major shift in the history of economics. It’s the “Gardyn Home Indoor Smart Garden,” named by Time Magazine as “Best Invention of 2020.” But before I get to that, we first have to review some history to see why this is significant.

The default state of human food production for millions of years was a “hunting and gathering” society. The entire household (the Greek term of which we get the English term “economics”) was oriented around obtaining food for survival; people constantly hunted animals and gathered herbs, berries and other produce to consume. This often required the constant movement of a nomadic life.

But then two things changed history forever: the domestication of animals and the advent of farming (planting and harvesting). This, with a few other big changes (social, linguistic, and religious), forged the “Neolithic Revolution” about 10-12,000 years ago. By raising animals and plants specifically for human purposes, production could increase, creating more time to do other things (become stone cutters or court priests), settlements and cities could develop, and human life would never be the same again.