HUBNER: The future of food production

Now that we have filled our stomachs this Thanksgiving Day season, I thought we might notice the release of an important product on Amazon that is iconic of a major shift in the history of economics. It’s the “Gardyn Home Indoor Smart Garden,” named by Time Magazine as “Best Invention of 2020.” But before I get to that, we first have to review some history to see why this is significant.
The default state of human food production for millions of years was a “hunting and gathering” society. The entire household (the Greek term of which we get the English term “economics”) was oriented around obtaining food for survival; people constantly hunted animals and gathered herbs, berries and other produce to consume. This often required the constant movement of a nomadic life.
But then two things changed history forever: the domestication of animals and the advent of farming (planting and harvesting). This, with a few other big changes (social, linguistic, and religious), forged the “Neolithic Revolution” about 10-12,000 years ago. By raising animals and plants specifically for human purposes, production could increase, creating more time to do other things (become stone cutters or court priests), settlements and cities could develop, and human life would never be the same again.
The Medieval period saw a handful of inventions that revolutionized agriculture once again. First and most importantly, was three-way crop-rotation in Europe. By alternating crops and letting the soil rest on the third year, production increased a whopping 30-40%. This allowed horses (which consume more grain) to replace oxen, and therefore for more people to travel faster, and thus create longer supply chains of trade, which in turn created an urban and population boom that continues to this day. Combined with the wheeled-plow and horse-shoes, farming became more effective than ever. (And hunting became more effective with the advent of gunpowder.)
The next major agricultural revolution came a few centuries later with the steam engine and the tractor. This increased production sometimes by several thousand percent, and allowed for most people to not be farmers. Indeed, food-production was now highly specialized while most other people eventually began doing things other things relatively unrelated to agriculture.
Not long after came refrigeration and the Green revolution in the 1900s, which extended the shelf-life of fresh-food products, and created the modern pesticides and herbicides that are still used today. Plants then became genetically modified to further fine-tune the endless problem of bugs and weeds, and methods became more empirical and calculated. Today, every square inch of a field is its own world monitored by the contemporary farmer, who no longer drives the tractor at all with auto-steer.
Despite these changes, not much has changed since the Neolithic Revolution in terms of planting and harvesting crops under the sun. You might also notice that these advancements—like in any other technological advancement—occur at an accelerated pace; at first they were super rare and thousands of years apart, then centuries apart, then decades apart. What we’re witnessing now is a constant revolution, with new revolutionary technologies coming out every month, and food production is no exception.
The current agriculture revolution is a move from soil-based, outdoor, horizontal fields depending on mostly human manual labor and industrial technology to water-based, indoor, vertical green houses depending on mostly automated technology. It’s also a move from geographically-centralized production to decentralized production.
Why? Because such vertical indoor farming allows total control—control of light, control of temperature, control of the exact amounts of…almost everything. This is important not just for efficiency and production, but because climate change will continue to increase weather volatility beyond the current difficulties. Furthermore, the food shortages and supply chain problems of COVID-19 in 2020 have shown significant weaknesses in the current model. Last month, the MIT Technology Review published an article entitled “Inside Singapore’s huge bet on vertical farming.” The goals is for the country to produce 30% of its own food by 2030, because like many populated countries, the population is almost entirely dependent on importing food from other countries, and that’s not a good long-term strategy.
If you were wondering what all our massive empty retail spaces will be used for in the future, I suspect this may be it. Whatever the case, I recently sold my 5-month old home hydroponic system (where the roots are submerged in water) because it has already become outdated by aeroponic systems (vertical towers that sprays mist on plants and exposes roots to full oxygen, using less water and increasing yields). The Gardyn system that just launched on amazon is the major retailer’s first complete home-solution of this new technology, which integrates AI, phone apps and cameras, includes lighting, seed subscriptions. Hopefully now you can see, then, that this not just a new gadget; we’re witnessing the future of food production.
Dr. Jamin Andreas Hübner is the CEO of Efficient Business Consulting LLC and a faculty member of LCC International University (Lithuania), University of the People (global), and Western Dakota Tech (South Dakota). The views expressed by the author are his own and do not represent those of any school, organization, or business affiliation; no commentary constitutes financial or investing advice. Trade at your own risk. For comments, questions, or corrections, write to jaminhubner@gmail.com
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!