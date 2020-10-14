HUBNER: The other side of international trade and globalism

Two of my previous articles have focused on global trade for several reasons. First, it’s a very hot topic regarding US-China relations. Second, hindering free trade often has counter-productive effects that hurt more than help. Third, trade affects virtually everyone in some way, not just single-malt scotch drinkers in the US (vital as they are for the sanity and stability of society).
But my commentary has also introduced loose ends that (given the feedback I’ve received) need some tying up. Most academics don’t write for popular venues because footnotes aren’t allowed and space is tight, but I’ll try to make due.
First, there are definitely losers (sometimes short-term, others long-term) in a massive program of global trade—especially trade solely aimed at benefiting shareholders. When an economist says “everyone benefits from trade,” this mainly means “the aggregate output will be maximum; there will be more wealth sloshing around the economy than otherwise.” But there are significant qualifications and exceptions attached.
I recently read Chris Hedges’ book “Days of Destruction, Days of Revolt.” As a Pulitzer-Prize-winning journalist (and Christian minister), his goal was to “set out to take a look at the sacrifice zones, those areas in America that have been offered up for exploitation in the name of profit, progress, and technological advancement. They wanted to show in words and drawings what life looks like in places where the marketplace rules without constraints, where human beings and the natural world are used and then discarded to maximize profit.” In vivid detail and illustration, the book first looks at Pine Ridge, South Dakota (where Native communities were destroyed partly because of the discovery of gold in the Black Hills—rightly protested two days ago on main street for Native American Day) and moves to Camden New Jersey and other sites to let the people tell the story of capitalist destruction.
The whole account is disturbing. In a system entirely oriented around profit, commodification, and wealth accumulation (sometimes called “neoliberalism”), different communities and workforces are only as “good” as their abilities to fulfill a demand in production. When markets shift, or new technologies make labor redundant, the “best” thing for corporations to do is quickly eliminate the “drag.” Sometimes, entire cities go under because a whole industry went belly up. Worse, patterns of corruption develop between governments and corporate affairs and perpetuate poverty.
Economists are somewhat conscious of this. It was Joseph Schumpeter’s “Capitalism, Socialism, and Democracy” that coined the term “creative destruction” back in 1942. Such destruction may be for economic reasons beyond human control, or within human control. The fact is, needlessly destroyed communities and economic shock are a feature, not a bug, of neoliberal capitalism (the current model). The answer, however, is not simply coercion (e.g., blanket bans on trade, threats of punishment for corporations for laying off employees, etc. –which can become politized and harmful to those it’s supposed to help). What makes more sense are “transition programs” or various regulations giving employees some room and time to adjust to new market conditions. (And if employees were also owners in some kind of cooperative firm, they would have say-so to govern these situations, and wouldn’t need oversight from an outside authority. They could also make choices about who to trade with in the first place. Be sure to read “The Making of a Democratic Economy” by Kelly and Howard, which features a Rapid City startup in the second chapter!)
Second of all, sometimes domestic economies suffer because having a natural resource. Whoa, what? This sounds contradictory: doesn’t an abundance of resources mean more prosperity? Not necessarily—especially if it’s one particular resource that’s in high demand. One of the most interesting things my students learn in class is “resource curse,” or the “the Dutch disease” (which refers to Dutch discovery of oil 1960s-70s and the economic harm that followed). When a country discovers a major resource that is in global demand, foreign markets start buying up the resource. Because foreign buyers have to purchase that resource in the domestic currency, this demand drives up the value of that domestic currency (i.e., a high exchange rate). This makes everything else in the domestic country really expensive to buy, scaring off buyers. So the economy sinks.
This applies not just to natural resources. “It happens whenever there is a large increase in global demand for one sector of an economy’s goods. When one sector of an economy gains a comparative advantage, other sectors must lose their comparative advantage or there will be a trade imbalance” (Colander, Economics, 202). This happened in US: business, technology and financial sectors had a boon in last half century—fat salaries and benefits. But lower-wage, manufacturing workers and others got hammered. (Of course, politicians don’t understand economics, so they preyed and continue to prey on people’s fears and phobias, complaining that “it’s the Mexicans” or “the Muslims” or “they’re going to take the cows” or whatever scapegoat is popular at the time.)
Third, Ricardo demonstrated the “law of one price,” meaning that all prices will tend to equalize over time. At one point, bananas might be $1 in Country A, and $4 in country B. If there is free trade, the price of bananas in both countries will tend to equalize towards maybe $2.50. It’s the same with investments: at one moment, real estate is delivering a 10% return and stocks 15%. Investors move their capital to the better-returning investments, which also causes their previous investments to be less saturated (eventually making them more valuable); all the investments over time will tend to equalize. The same for labor: the middle-class in China is growing like mad while the middle-class in America is hardly moving. The cost of labor will tend to equalize across countries in a globalized economy, so the same engineering position will get paid the same in both countries.
You can see how this is good for some, and not for others. You can also see how the “really good deals” disappear; investors cannot expect increasing returns forever. Economies have a growth spurt and then mature just like people do.
Trade wars play favorites for local political reasons and/or attempt to (hopelessly) forestall the inevitable. As many economists suggest, in the long run, it’s best to (a) resist the temptation to assume superiority and instead open up lines of trade (gradually and strategically!) and (b) maintain the relative advantages that the domestic country already has instead of trying to do everything better than everyone else.
Ultimately, the net gains of global trade are astounding and should be harnessed, but this is also no excuse to ignore the real destruction that results from careless, reckless pursuit of ever-increasing profits.
Dr. Jamin Andreas Hübner is the CEO of Efficient Business Consulting LLC and a faculty member of LCC International University (Lithuania), University of the People (global), and Western Dakota Tech (South Dakota). The views expressed by the author are his own and do not represent those of any school, organization, or business affiliation; no commentary constitutes financial or investing advice. Trade at your own risk. For comments, questions, or corrections, write to jaminhubner@gmail.com
