HUBNER: The other side of international trade and globalism

The whole account is disturbing. In a system entirely oriented around profit, commodification, and wealth accumulation (sometimes called “neoliberalism”), different communities and workforces are only as “good” as their abilities to fulfill a demand in production. When markets shift, or new technologies make labor redundant, the “best” thing for corporations to do is quickly eliminate the “drag.” Sometimes, entire cities go under because a whole industry went belly up. Worse, patterns of corruption develop between governments and corporate affairs and perpetuate poverty.

Economists are somewhat conscious of this. It was Joseph Schumpeter’s “Capitalism, Socialism, and Democracy” that coined the term “creative destruction” back in 1942. Such destruction may be for economic reasons beyond human control, or within human control. The fact is, needlessly destroyed communities and economic shock are a feature, not a bug, of neoliberal capitalism (the current model). The answer, however, is not simply coercion (e.g., blanket bans on trade, threats of punishment for corporations for laying off employees, etc. –which can become politized and harmful to those it’s supposed to help). What makes more sense are “transition programs” or various regulations giving employees some room and time to adjust to new market conditions. (And if employees were also owners in some kind of cooperative firm, they would have say-so to govern these situations, and wouldn’t need oversight from an outside authority. They could also make choices about who to trade with in the first place. Be sure to read “The Making of a Democratic Economy” by Kelly and Howard, which features a Rapid City startup in the second chapter!)