HUBNER: The Stock Market is not simply “The Economy”

Fourth, the stock market is manipulated by hedge funds trading on up to 15x leverage. Massive swings are caused by a handful of buyers and sellers that know who and how the market is moving for. Trading based on volume, momentum, and volatility has nothing to do with how any company or series of companies are doing. It is nothing to do with real production of stuff that people consume or enjoy. It has to do with technical analysis and speculation for short-term profit. Long-term investing still happens, but that’s not why the bulk of buying trades occur anymore.

Fifth, the profit of CEOs is now largely tied to stock market prices. Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, and Elon Musk didn’t become the richest people in the world because of their fixed salary. It was because they are entitled to or own a portion of the company’s stock, so if they want to be worth more and make more, they have to make the company worth more. It sounds like a good deal, because it aligns the financial incentives of the managers and company. However, this arrangement may actually pervert incentives, because the CEO or managers are more inclined to do whatever it takes to boost their stock price in the short term (e.g., “quarterly earnings”), and not build a good company for the long-term. These superficial boosts in value then attract others to buy, boosting prices up into an even bigger bubble, until eventually this short-term game becomes a long-term joke (with everyone’s incomes and retirement on the line!).