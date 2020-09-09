HUBNER: Three financial principles to live by

Number 1: Don’t spend more than you make.
It’s simple, right? But it’s a rule of cashflow that’s broken all the time. Businesses. Banks. Individuals. All addicted to a credit system that encourages constant borrowing and risk-taking (hence the language of “minimum payments”). About 1 in 3 people in America have no emergency savings. Over half don’t have enough to live by for three months.
Sometimes its not our fault. Life happens. Medical problems. Car problems. A layoff. A random virus from China infects the world and tanks the economy. So we end up spending more than we make for the given month, or a given year. Other times, however, it can easily be prevented. Some financial advisors have even recommended never using a credit card at all for fear of breaking this rule and creating problems. While I’m not that legalistic or strict in my understanding and economic teaching, I can see why these extra rules are made.
This principle is all about cashflow. It’s the proverbial barrel of water with holes in it. Enough water has to be going in to make up for what’s going out. If we can get this much right, it can prevent a lot of headaches down the road. You should at least be able to stay afloat.
Number 2: Don’t borrow more than your worth.
This one is fairly simple too, but broken even more than the first. I live in a house that (if I remember right) has a foundation built in 1931 and the rest built around 1942. The mentality back then was “we’ll build what we can afford, then wait until we have the money to do the next segment.” They avoided borrowing if they could.
Not anymore. Hardly anyone waits to build or buy a house. 30 year mortgages are now standard business. And what matters for lenders isn’t net worth as much as cashflow and payments. This overlooks the larger financial stability of a person—or of a business.
I’ve only done a little short term investing in the stock market. But when I have, I focused on firms that (among other things) had low debt to equity ratios, and it’s always won. Contrary to popular obsession with short-term earnings, I don’t care how much cashflow a business has if they’re slaves to the banksters. It’s too risky. Cashflow is highly contingent. It can disappear in an instant…and then the repo comes. We’ve learn that much since the Great Recession of 2007-2008. Equity (assets), on the other hand, is not so liquid and not so easily threatened (generally speaking). I lose cashflow every time I lose a job. But I don’t lose my clothing, house, and car everytime I lose my job.
For the individual, a person’s “net worth” means the same as a business: if you were to pay off all debts and sell everything you own, what would it be worth? Let’s say that number is $30,000. There you go: That’s your borrowing limit. As a general rule, it makes no sense to borrow more than you’re worth, because there are not enough collateral behind it. In principle, you’re somewhat trapped.
I realize the contingencies and benefits of bankruptcy, and how cashflow does affect risk. These are general principles. But this principle makes a lot more sense than “never borrow at all, it’s a sin” and “borrow whatever you can as cheap as you can.” The first is needlessly strict and an overstated case, and the other facilitates reckless borrowing. It’s true: I’m a “balance sheet junkie.” But a personal balanced balanced sheet really can tell a person about what possibilities are practical and which are too risky.
Number 3: Make Decisions for the Future.
In other words, make decisions so that, on the aggregate, you will be in a better financial position next year than a worse financial position. Other words for this idea are “living within your means” or “sustainability.”
It can’t be followed strictly, because some months require more spending and risk than others—and maybe even some years. But, on the whole, most or the biggest decisions have to be made that are based on the future rather than the present. If a person lived for the present entirely, they would end up in debt later and with less financial possibilities.
There are countless ways to do this. Financial counselors and advisors can help tremendously in this respect. I sometimes wonder, however, how much corporate America could take the same advice. Because the amount of corporate debt is at all time high, and it’s because of a model that feeds on quarterly earnings reports (short-term gain) instead of long-term wealth and sustainability. Anyone can borrow a bunch of cash from the bank and boost shareholder value. But has this really made the business more valuable? Has this actually increased production, in and of itself? (Refer to my previous essay: “The Stock Market is Not Simply the Economy”)
Dr. Jamin Andreas Hübner is the CEO of Efficient Business Consulting LLC and a faculty member of LCC International University (Lithuania), University of the People (global), and Western Dakota Tech. The views expressed by the author are his own and do not represent those of any school, organization, or business affiliation; no commentary constitutes financial or investing advice. Trade at your own risk. For comments, questions, or corrections, write to jaminhubner@gmail.com
