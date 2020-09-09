HUBNER: Three financial principles to live by

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Number 1: Don’t spend more than you make.

It’s simple, right? But it’s a rule of cashflow that’s broken all the time. Businesses. Banks. Individuals. All addicted to a credit system that encourages constant borrowing and risk-taking (hence the language of “minimum payments”). About 1 in 3 people in America have no emergency savings. Over half don’t have enough to live by for three months.

Sometimes its not our fault. Life happens. Medical problems. Car problems. A layoff. A random virus from China infects the world and tanks the economy. So we end up spending more than we make for the given month, or a given year. Other times, however, it can easily be prevented. Some financial advisors have even recommended never using a credit card at all for fear of breaking this rule and creating problems. While I’m not that legalistic or strict in my understanding and economic teaching, I can see why these extra rules are made.

This principle is all about cashflow. It’s the proverbial barrel of water with holes in it. Enough water has to be going in to make up for what’s going out. If we can get this much right, it can prevent a lot of headaches down the road. You should at least be able to stay afloat.

Number 2: Don’t borrow more than your worth.