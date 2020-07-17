HUBNER: Understanding President Trump’s trade war

Trump’s trade war, then, is no different than any other trade war. It is designed to benefit a small group of domestic companies and investors—the same group that successfully lobbied/bribed, and often enough, the same group that put him in office. It comes at the expense of all the citizens in America who are forced to pay higher prices on all those select industries (or aren’t able to sell at all). Steel is just one example: need we page through all the local editorials about South Dakotan farmers unable to sell soybeans as they used to because of the agricultural trade war? As my friend, colleague, and the Director of the American Soybean Association, Brandon Wipf, remarked in 2018: “I didn't get into farming to go to the mailbox and see if a check has come from the government today so that I can continue farming…I need high-functioning trade relationships between the United States and our trading partners….America is going to continue to be seen as a risky trading partner and one that that riskiness needs to be priced into any future deals they do with us.”