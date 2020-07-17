HUBNER: Understanding President Trump’s trade war

Trump’s trade war—especially with China—is so large and influential in the field of economics that textbooks are using it as a prime case-study on international trade. (This includes the textbook I use at Western Dakota Tech—Colander’s Economics 11th ed). Many students and onlookers surmise “it’s all political,” and therefore dismiss the economics and interpret it through their own prism of blue and red.
On the contrary, while economics is inevitably connected to government policy, there is little economic debate about how trade wars work, who wins, and why they happen. Trade wars are political manipulations of basic economic behaviors and principles. They’ve been going on for over 2,500 years all around the globe. (Roman administration in the first century was particularly disturbed by all the gold being spent and deported for Chinese silk.)
So, what is a “trade war”? A trade war is essentially where one country that imports goods from another country starts penalizing and threatening the exporting country (…and then the exporting country retaliates). Why? There are many reasons for economic sanctions. But generally speaking, international trade and globalism forces businesses to compete with each other in a larger market. Instead of businesses competing with folks down the street, they now have to compete with folks overseas. And who wants to compete with more and more producers?
It’s far easier to bribe a politician to pass a tariff.
What’s a tariff? It’s a tax on imports. Like any tax, this raises the price of the good being taxed. If (and I’m simplifying) steel is taxed at a penny per pound and steel is four cents a pound, the total cost of the imported steel to buyers just went up by 25% to five cents a pound. But guess what? Domestic steel companies don’t have to pay tariffs. So they can keep their price lower, and therefore sell more steel to whoever wants it. You can see then, that tariffs do benefit domestic companies.
From a consumer’s perspective, however, this means that tariffs essentially force everyone in the country to pay more for imported goods—or goods that are made from imported goods. This is an extremely important caveat to this topic: trade wars and tariffs are not just about picking winners and losers between domestic and foreign countries, it’s about producers (domestic business owners) winning and consumers (domestic citizens) losing. The supply end, not the consuming end, is the primary beneficiary of a trade war. This is why the language is so deceptive when it comes to trade wars. When protectionist (i.e., pro-tariff) politicians talk about protecting “Americans,” this doesn’t immediately mean “American citizens and consumers as a whole,” it means “a select group of American producers and business owners.”
Now, it is true that increased business profits means more domestic jobs for that particular industry. Zekelman Industries (which owns steel companies in the US), and many others, created hundreds of new jobs after getting sufficient control of congress and the White House. Their demand for output increased, so they had to increase their inputs (e.g., hire more workers). It’s MAGA magic!
Furthermore, the government directly benefits from tariffs by (A) having a new source of revenue, and (B) a political tool for punishing governments it doesn’t like. That’s why most governments erect tariffs; such governments—which in the last century have almost entirely been controlled by the capitalist class—have little immediate economic incentive to benefit the masses of citizens.
Thus, protectionist, trade-war policies means firstly (A) (1) the domestic government and (2) select businesses and their employees “win”; and secondly (B) (1) all consumers in the country that uses the good (e.g., Americans who drive cars with parts made of steel), (2) all producers of the industry in foreign markets, and (3) the entire world that would benefit from increased output by efficient steel production, “lose.”
Whoa, wait! What’s up with #3? The whole world just “loses”? That’s right—and it’s the main reason why the economic community generally stands against all obstacles to free trade: tariffs, taxes, and laws prohibiting free trade means economic inefficiency. Exchange isn’t occurring at “real market prices.” And that means the total productive output isn’t as high as it could be (this is represented in what’s called a “production possibilities curve”). The inefficiency of trade-war production passes down to all other sectors of the economy, sort of like how the human body gets sluggish if it doesn’t have enough food and sleep.
In sum, trade wars are worse off for everyone because the aggregate output of the economy as a whole is less. Less aggregate production affects everyone—including domestic businesses and their employees! (Hence the phrase, “no one wins a trade war.”)
Furthermore, we haven’t even talked about the benefits of global trade—which are massive, as David Ricardo showed a long time ago. The last century has shown it as well: a third of the world human population was pulled out of abject poverty in less than a century due to global trade and free enterprise.
Trump’s trade war, then, is no different than any other trade war. It is designed to benefit a small group of domestic companies and investors—the same group that successfully lobbied/bribed, and often enough, the same group that put him in office. It comes at the expense of all the citizens in America who are forced to pay higher prices on all those select industries (or aren’t able to sell at all). Steel is just one example: need we page through all the local editorials about South Dakotan farmers unable to sell soybeans as they used to because of the agricultural trade war? As my friend, colleague, and the Director of the American Soybean Association, Brandon Wipf, remarked in 2018: “I didn't get into farming to go to the mailbox and see if a check has come from the government today so that I can continue farming…I need high-functioning trade relationships between the United States and our trading partners….America is going to continue to be seen as a risky trading partner and one that that riskiness needs to be priced into any future deals they do with us.”
Indeed. Trade wars are more than political tit-for-tat and economic number-crunching: they create an overall culture of fear and uncertainty, which does more long-term damage to a society’s well-being than any metric can measure.
Dr. Jamin Andreas Hübner is the CEO of Efficient Business Consulting LLC and a professor of economics at Western Dakota Tech. For comments, questions, or corrections, write to jaminhubner@gmail.com
