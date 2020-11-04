HUBNER: What Economics Has to do with Politics

The interaction and conflict between these difference forces is everywhere. For example, yesterday I voted on two questions about the use of cannabis. Cannabis is a plant with a market that has high demand (economic force), but the state has made much of its use illegal (political force) because politicians, representing people (to whatever degree), believe its use to unsafe and/or unethical (social force). Many times economic forces win over ethical, or political over economic, etc.

As you can see, what makes political forces unique is that they are explicitly coercive. The state is a territorial monopoly on the physical means of violence. Or as sociologist Anthony Giddens put it, “The nation-state…is as set of institutional forms of governance maintaining an administrative monopoly over a territory with demarcated boundaries (borders), its rule being sanctioned by law and direct control of the means of internal and external violence.” The political realm operates within its own ethical world and given special status. Agents of the state perform actions that if anyone else performed, would be considered unethical. If I halted a woman on the street and began searching her body for a plant, this would be considered sexual assault. But it isn’t if I have a police badge. Kidnapping becomes “arrest”; bribery becomes “campaign contribution”; torture becomes “enhanced interrogation”; mass murder becomes “war,” etc.