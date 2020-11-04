HUBNER: What Economics Has to do with Politics

By the time you read this, the American people will have voted for a new President. These once-in-a-while election events remind us many things, such as the prevalence of politics in our society. Economics is no exception.
Indeed, there is hardly a discussion of economics without some reference to politics. I know of no economics textbook, or really any book on economics for that matter, without reference to government policy. “Economics,” as some of you might know, is a more recent term that took over from the older word-pair of “political economy.” Some thinkers still distinguish between the two while others don’t. But this word-pair is a simple reminder of the immediate relationship between the economic and the political. Many first-year economic students are frequently surprised by how much government policy they encounter; most students just assume economics is an extension of math, which it isn’t.
As a social science, economics is the study of human behavior. It looks for patterns about how people use different means to obtain various (primarily material) ends. Politics immediately come into the foray of economic discussion because there have to be an established system laws to determine what constitutes legitimate possession, production, and exchange—especially for larger and more sophisticated markets.
Economists sometimes break down the interaction of society into three major forces. One is economic forces. This generally includes the influence of supply, demand and personal incentives on society. A second is social forces, which include people’s religious beliefs and practices, cultural customs, prejudices, ideas and discourses about science and the world, etc. The third is political forces, which are coercive, legal and geographically collective.
The interaction and conflict between these difference forces is everywhere. For example, yesterday I voted on two questions about the use of cannabis. Cannabis is a plant with a market that has high demand (economic force), but the state has made much of its use illegal (political force) because politicians, representing people (to whatever degree), believe its use to unsafe and/or unethical (social force). Many times economic forces win over ethical, or political over economic, etc.
As you can see, what makes political forces unique is that they are explicitly coercive. The state is a territorial monopoly on the physical means of violence. Or as sociologist Anthony Giddens put it, “The nation-state…is as set of institutional forms of governance maintaining an administrative monopoly over a territory with demarcated boundaries (borders), its rule being sanctioned by law and direct control of the means of internal and external violence.” The political realm operates within its own ethical world and given special status. Agents of the state perform actions that if anyone else performed, would be considered unethical. If I halted a woman on the street and began searching her body for a plant, this would be considered sexual assault. But it isn’t if I have a police badge. Kidnapping becomes “arrest”; bribery becomes “campaign contribution”; torture becomes “enhanced interrogation”; mass murder becomes “war,” etc.
The entire legitimation for what the state does is simply the popular belief that it is legitimate. That’s all (well, and throw in a couple stellar marching bands…). If I threatened my neighbor for not giving me 40% of their income and threw them in a cage for failing to comply, the the only thing required to make this practice legitimate is getting most people to believe it was legitimate; I would have achieved “political authority.” That is, I would have the “consent by the people. “ But as many political theorists have shown (most notably Michael Huemer), this “social contract” is largely a fiction. Genuine consent would mean that all politicians do what we want and that the people we vote for always win. But this rarely occurs. So political authority of this kind is always questionable.
But are economic and cultural forces free from coercion? Yes and no. While economic forces are not necessarily explicitly violent, they can be coercive in other ways. If a hospital establishes a regional monopoly, they are compelling everyone nearby to purchase (for example) their life-saving heart surgeries because there is no where else to go. Yes, there’s no actual gun pointed at anyone, but the only options in this case is to purchase the surgery, or die.
When we think about choosing politicians, therefore, we must immediately think about two things: (1) the government’s use of force. Bearing “the sword” (Rom 13) is a very serious thing. And it should go without saying that any candidate who is anxious to use such violence—especially targeting specific, peaceful groups—is a big red flag, regardless of party affiliation. (2) We must also think about policies that weaponize economic forces, and about how much ethical forces should influence economic decisions instead of letting “money do all the talking.”
Dr. Jamin Andreas Hübner is the CEO of Efficient Business Consulting LLC and a faculty member of LCC International University (Lithuania), University of the People (global), and Western Dakota Tech (South Dakota). The views expressed by the author are his own and do not represent those of any school, organization, or business affiliation; no commentary constitutes financial or investing advice. Trade at your own risk. For comments, questions, or corrections, write to jaminhubner@gmail.com
