HUBNER: What's with the wage gap?

Economists understand that prices do not go up instantly and uniformly across the economy. Inflation occurs in waves, in phases. Because the currency is created in the central bank, that’s where the currency has the most purchasing power. The new cash then goes into the commercial banking sector and the rest of the financial sector and political sector. Worker wages, unfortunately, is the last segment of the economy where prices go up, so by that time, the purchasing power of the currency is significantly diminished. Teachers and manufacturing jobs are notorious for lagging wages. It’s like a drop of red ink in a pool: it’s most red where it was dropped, but the ink fades in color the further and further it goes out.

In short, wages do not increase in proportion to price increases of consumer goods and other assets. At a given moment, for example, the cost of food may go up 5% from the last year, but your wages only went up 2%.