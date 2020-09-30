HUBNER: When the trade war backfires

A few months ago we answered this question in another column essay entitled “Understanding Trump’s Trade War” (published July 17 in Rapid City Journal). There, we learned that trade wars are a game of favorites. But ultimately, “nobody wins a trade war,” because both domestic consumers and foreign producers pay higher prices for imported goods or lose business selling exported goods. But here, with this massive new lawsuit, another major problem is highlighted: barriers on free trade also hurt domestic producers in addition to domestic consumers. This is because American (domestic) retailers sell Chinese goods directly to American consumers, but Americans aren’t going to buy that stuff if it cost more because of the tariffs (taxes on imports).

“Home Depot's suit noted it faces tariffs on bamboo flooring, cordless drills and many other Chinese-made products. Walgreen, a unit of the Walgreen Boots Alliance, said it is paying higher tariffs on products like ‘seasonal novelties; party, first aid, and office supplies; and household essentials.’” If (for example) cordless drills face a 25% tariff, Americans are going to pay 25% more on that cordless drill. The only winner in this situation is the government, because it gets more tax revenue, and the Trump administration itself, because it makes America look “tough” (and nationalism is central to winning election).