HUBNER: When the trade war backfires

Last week it was announced that about 3,500 American corporations are suing the Trump administration over reckless tariffs against Chinese imports. According to Nasdaq.com, “The companies challenge the administration's ‘unbounded and unlimited trade war impacting billions of dollars in goods imported from the People's Republic of China by importers in the United States,’ according to a suit filed by auto parts manufacturer Dana Corp DAN.N.” Over 300 billion worth of goods, to be more precise.
It’s not every day that Target, Home Depot, Ralph Lauren, Walgreens, Ford Motor Company, Tesla, and thousands of other American businesses join hands to sue the American President. But here were, in glorious 2020. And Americans wanted a rule-breaking President, and they got it: “the Trump administration failed to impose tariffs within a required 12-month period and did not comply with administrative procedures” continues the Nasdaq report. “On Sept. 15, the World Trade Organization found the United States breached global trading rules by imposing multibillion-dollar tariffs in Trump’s trade war with China.”
Ironically, it’s not the Chinese that are hurting so bad as a result. It’s Americans—and American corporations. This irony makes one ponder: if so many thousands of U.S. businesses are suffering so badly that they’re willing to jointly sue the President over it, what’s the purpose of the trade war to begin with? What does “America” mean in “Make America Great Again” if this does not include either consumers and producers in foreign trade policy?
A few months ago we answered this question in another column essay entitled “Understanding Trump’s Trade War” (published July 17 in Rapid City Journal). There, we learned that trade wars are a game of favorites. But ultimately, “nobody wins a trade war,” because both domestic consumers and foreign producers pay higher prices for imported goods or lose business selling exported goods. But here, with this massive new lawsuit, another major problem is highlighted: barriers on free trade also hurt domestic producers in addition to domestic consumers. This is because American (domestic) retailers sell Chinese goods directly to American consumers, but Americans aren’t going to buy that stuff if it cost more because of the tariffs (taxes on imports).
“Home Depot's suit noted it faces tariffs on bamboo flooring, cordless drills and many other Chinese-made products. Walgreen, a unit of the Walgreen Boots Alliance, said it is paying higher tariffs on products like ‘seasonal novelties; party, first aid, and office supplies; and household essentials.’” If (for example) cordless drills face a 25% tariff, Americans are going to pay 25% more on that cordless drill. The only winner in this situation is the government, because it gets more tax revenue, and the Trump administration itself, because it makes America look “tough” (and nationalism is central to winning election).
But this is altogether a bit absurd: no sane or rational person shoots their own family members in the feet only to brag to their friends about how tough the family is—even if the bullets were originally supposed to hurt someone else. And the US government just approved the biggest wealth transfer in human history this past spring with the help of the central bank and its creation of fiat currency out of thin air; this same method could be used, with the ease of typing keys on a keyboard, to increase government revenue instead of implementing new taxes—if it wanted. No tariff is actually necessary to boost federal revenue.
There’s no country on the planet that can make everything as good as another country. That’s a fact. The beauty of trade, as David Ricardo showed, is that everyone can benefit (generally speaking) through peaceful cooperation and producing things that each country has a relative advantage in producing.
Make no mistake: China is genuinely on an alarming path economically and socially. In the last few weeks, two things were revealed. First, “China is coercing hundreds of thousands of people in Tibet into military-style training centres that experts say are akin to labour camps, a study has said” (BBC News). This is alarming given what was earlier revealed this year about systemic detainment for Muslims and the Uyghurs (an ethnic minority). Second, “The [Communist] party called on the United Front to improve the government’s leadership role in the nation’s private sector, according to guidelines issued by the General Office of the CPC’s Central Committee on Tuesday [September 15, 2020]… The policy will ‘strengthen ideological guidance’ and ‘create a core group of private sector leaders who can be relied upon during critical times’” (Bloomberg). In other words, the government is likely going to be requiring every private business to somehow prove its allegiance to Communist Party ideology. Yikes!
This is just China. India and the U.S. have also been facing a resurgence of nationalism, authoritarianism, and fascism in recent years that we all wished was permanently buried in history books about the 20th century. But, alas, concentrations of power give birth to ever more greed for more power. The question then, is, are American tariffs—that is, “economic sanctions”—really the most effective method of discouraging China and its problems? As you already suspect, I don’t think it is.
Instead of brute force and coercion, the best thing that any country can do is lead by example and demonstrate that the fruits of decentralized power, freedom, and justice are desirable. Ending policies and rhetoric that targets minorities would be a wonderful start (or is America only for one religious and ethnic group?). Refusing to envy statist communists would be great, too. In the 1930s, Congress rejected proposed plans that would essentially nationalize massive chunks of the private sector (the Swope Plan), but the Us government still envied Soviet Russia for years. (Thank heavens, because those plans would have been a disaster.) Similarly, Americans and its governing leaders must get used to the fact that its monetary and economic status cannot be sustained, and that’s OK—because trying to out-spend, out-sanction, out-produce, out-rule, out-print (currency), out-produce other countries through coercion and protectionistic policies doesn’t work very well anyway.
All this is to say that a sustainable economy is a winning economy for the citizenry, not a temporary program of punishments aimed at other nations. Trade wars also don’t work: just ask these 3,500 American corporations.
Dr. Jamin Andreas Hübner is the CEO of Efficient Business Consulting LLC and a faculty member of LCC International University (Lithuania), University of the People (global), and Western Dakota Tech (South Dakota). The views expressed by the author are his own and do not represent those of any school, organization, or business affiliation; no commentary constitutes financial or investing advice. Trade at your own risk. For comments, questions, or corrections, write to jaminhubner@gmail.com
