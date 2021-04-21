HUBNER: Why Black Hills employers are short-staffed

It’s go time. The tourists usually bust in around the end of April or early May, and that’s where we find ourselves.

But there’s a problem: there’s not enough workers to turn the wheels. Why?

Contrary to the (sometimes baffling) array of public responses to this issue, it’s really not that complicated. It’s most likely a combination of two big factors: (1) a global pandemic that has made traveling to the Black Hills particularly difficult for out-of-country laborers (and tourism depends a lot on such traveling seasonal workers), and (2) horrible wages that haven’t kept up with inflation and rising living costs—whether locally, regionally, or nationally.

Labor shortages are caused for countless reasons, like specific local conditions, global conditions, behavioral factors, cultural factors, mobility, geography and accessibility. For example, right now in my life, the most important questions for taking a new job would be: (1) does it provide health insurance?, (2) is it located somewhere I want to live?, and (3) does it pay enough? Notice how the first variable would not apply to most people in other countries, but the second two are fairly universal—though, again, it depends on the person. (Moving may be hard or easy, for example. I also don’t have kids to think about.)