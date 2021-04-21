HUBNER: Why Black Hills employers are short-staffed

It’s go time. The tourists usually bust in around the end of April or early May, and that’s where we find ourselves.
But there’s a problem: there’s not enough workers to turn the wheels. Why?
Contrary to the (sometimes baffling) array of public responses to this issue, it’s really not that complicated. It’s most likely a combination of two big factors: (1) a global pandemic that has made traveling to the Black Hills particularly difficult for out-of-country laborers (and tourism depends a lot on such traveling seasonal workers), and (2) horrible wages that haven’t kept up with inflation and rising living costs—whether locally, regionally, or nationally.
Labor shortages are caused for countless reasons, like specific local conditions, global conditions, behavioral factors, cultural factors, mobility, geography and accessibility. For example, right now in my life, the most important questions for taking a new job would be: (1) does it provide health insurance?, (2) is it located somewhere I want to live?, and (3) does it pay enough? Notice how the first variable would not apply to most people in other countries, but the second two are fairly universal—though, again, it depends on the person. (Moving may be hard or easy, for example. I also don’t have kids to think about.)
The kind of labor that the tourism industry in the Black Hills demands is very specific: it must be full-time (or FT equivalent), seasonal, and residential (not online). This is a unique combination of variables that leaves a narrow slice of the pie when it comes to labor supply. Combined with increased demand for tourism (i.e., more people vacationing in the Black Hills) and other issues, it doesn’t take much to create a shortage. Like other economies, the COVID situation appears to have exploited some weaknesses in this configuration. And while many or most seasonal workers don’t live here, it also doesn’t help that South Dakota has as governor who is as friendly to immigrant and foreign laborers (whether legal or illegal) as she is to Muslims, Arabs, Native Americans, sexual and gender minorities, “Satan Sneakers” and all the other socio-political scapegoats weaponized by her and her orange-haired boss. (Xenophobia and racism is all fun and games until it affects your income, right?)
But it would be a mistake to attribute everything to COVID factors or even cultural factors (enter popular discourse about “these kids not wanting to work” and other mostly-banal mantras). These other aforementioned variables have been part of the disaster recipe, slowly baking in the oven for at least the last decade. Also, the number of younger, entry-level workers is beginning to contract because of declined fertility rates partly due to the Great Recession. This is causing a major panic in sectors like higher education, because university enrollment will (will!) drop 15-25% by 2024-2030. So if you’re looking for increasing waves of college-age students over the next ten years, I’m sorry to tell you that…they were never born.
You’ve all heard about property taxes going up 16% this past year. You think wages went up 16%? Come on! What you think a ding on my 6-year old Toyota Highlander cost to repair? $500? Try $1,500. How about a tooth filling? $120? Try $320. One visit to the ER at Monument without any treatment is easily between $2,800-10,000. I’m scared to ask for estimates about…anything. And yet, despite this economic environment crushing millions of workers who once dreamed of entering anything resembling a middle class, both Democrats and Republicans scoff at a $15 minimum wage—which amounts to a measly $32,000/year (who the heck can even live on that?). If wages kept up just with productivity, the average wage would be around $24/hr. South Dakota is already notorious for low paying jobs—and the “low cost of living” perk is suddenly not so perky anymore.
On top of this is the fact that millennials and those younger are the least wealthy generation in the 20th century in relation to GDP. They economically demand more because, in this kind of economy, they must—at least if they want to get out of their boomer parent’s basement to be on their own.
So let’s face reality: businesses can’t zap COVID or change its related restrictions, can’t change the demand for labor (which will probably be unusually high this year), can’t change fertility rates from 15 years ago, can’t change societal expectations about work, can’t change the location of the black hills, can’t change foreign competition, and can’t change the kind of labor they necessarily require. But what they can change is wages.
Which just so happens to be one of the main considerations for potential local workers on the fence. Because at this late hour, the out-of-state-and out-of-country labor force is probably going to be what it is. So the focus must be local.
What desperate businesses and municipalities can—and, perhaps must do—to meet their staff shortages in short order, is to target local potential employees (including middle-aged and even retired populations looking to keep their hands busy; again, get over your fantasies of the young, dumb, and desperate!) with high-paying (*at least* $18/hr) full and part-time positions that accumulate enough labor for full-time equivalent. There are tons of people around Rapid City looking for work. Mark my words. The supply is there! But you need a real deal to get them out of their COVID slumber, and possibly need the kind of part-time flexibility that doesn’t conflict with their other part-time gigs.
Given the economic boom in this area (which will only grow), plan on $20/hr as the new normal, just like $15 was the new normal, after $10, after $5, etc. If you don’t like it, don’t blame me, blame it on the Federal Reserve for printing and intentionally debasing all this fake currency to begin with. (I had nothing to do with it!)
