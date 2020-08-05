HUBNER: Why should we care about economic inequalities?

There are two major popular perspectives when it comes to “income inequality” and “wealthy inequality.” The first is sort of a libertarian, free-market perspective that attributes economic inequalities to market performance. In the capitalist economy, people generally get what they deserve. The hard working make more money, the lazy make less. So if we find massive disparities between the rich and poor, it’s not something anyone should really worry about. It’s their own fault. And, after all, who cares if the rich get richer as long as the poorer get richer at the same time, just as they generally have over the past century? Maybe there is a little cheating going on, but otherwise, “you get out what you put in,” and the “gap” between classes will either close naturally over time or shouldn’t concern us anyway.

The second is a more liberal and progressive view that attributes economic inequalities not to market performance, but to market problems (i.e. systemic unfairness). In the capitalist economy, people do not generally get what they deserve; those who are more aggressive, willing to rip people off, and use their inherited privilege to their advantage, make more money. Most people can work harder than the average CEO, and they will never earn six figures, because the game is rigged from the start (slaves worked pretty hard, and what did they get?). For example, African Americans have 1/10 of the household wealth of white households in the US; this was obviously due to systemic racism—centuries of slavery, land covenants that forbade sales to non-whites, red-lining housing developments in urban planning, real estate companies refusing to sell to non-Whites, a Homestead Act that favored whites, etc., not due to “black laziness.” Women don’t earn less because they don’t work as hard; they earn less than men for the same job because of a bias that favors men. Racism, sexism, and other prejudices yield systemic inequalities that are clearly unjust, so the state must step in to make amends one way or another—or the whole system should be abolished.