HUBNER: Why should we care about economic inequalities?

There are two major popular perspectives when it comes to “income inequality” and “wealthy inequality.” The first is sort of a libertarian, free-market perspective that attributes economic inequalities to market performance. In the capitalist economy, people generally get what they deserve. The hard working make more money, the lazy make less. So if we find massive disparities between the rich and poor, it’s not something anyone should really worry about. It’s their own fault. And, after all, who cares if the rich get richer as long as the poorer get richer at the same time, just as they generally have over the past century? Maybe there is a little cheating going on, but otherwise, “you get out what you put in,” and the “gap” between classes will either close naturally over time or shouldn’t concern us anyway.
The second is a more liberal and progressive view that attributes economic inequalities not to market performance, but to market problems (i.e. systemic unfairness). In the capitalist economy, people do not generally get what they deserve; those who are more aggressive, willing to rip people off, and use their inherited privilege to their advantage, make more money. Most people can work harder than the average CEO, and they will never earn six figures, because the game is rigged from the start (slaves worked pretty hard, and what did they get?). For example, African Americans have 1/10 of the household wealth of white households in the US; this was obviously due to systemic racism—centuries of slavery, land covenants that forbade sales to non-whites, red-lining housing developments in urban planning, real estate companies refusing to sell to non-Whites, a Homestead Act that favored whites, etc., not due to “black laziness.” Women don’t earn less because they don’t work as hard; they earn less than men for the same job because of a bias that favors men. Racism, sexism, and other prejudices yield systemic inequalities that are clearly unjust, so the state must step in to make amends one way or another—or the whole system should be abolished.
Neither of these views, of course, are either entirely right or wrong. Some people get what they deserve, and others don’t. Some observed inequalities can be attributed to systemic-wide social issues, while other might not be. And much of it is a matter of perspective: is the economic perspective from the wealthy and powerful, or from the poor and oppressed? Things look different depending on where you stand.
Oxfam noted this past January that the top richest 2,100 people in the world own more than 60% of all the wealth in the world. This isn’t “the 1%,” it’s the “1% of the 1% of the 1%.” And how much is a “billion” anyway, with now 2,100 billionaires on the planet? Let’s say you inherited a billion dollars and spent $10,000 every single day. How long would it take until your inheritance ran out? Answer: 270 years. Meanwhile, nearly a billion people live on less than $2 per day.
When stats like these are stated, people’s reactions tend to be bifurcated—and they correspond to the two popular sentiments summarized above: (1) “who cares? I’m doing OK, and more wealth is good for everyone (who tends the billionaires gardens and builds their cars?), and as long as there’s no physical violence, there’s no problem here”; (2) “this is clearly unjust, and everyone should work as hard as possible to tax or take the wealth away from the ultra-rich and give it directly to the poor (and what’s a person going to do with all that money, buy another platinum car?).”
Again, both of these views are neither completely illogical or entirely coherent (and if I had space to explain I would.) But there is something missing from this discussion and these two views.
First, they miss the fact that wealth and income operates according to the law of diminishing returns like anything else. Whether or not the ultra-rich “can do” meaningful things with their money, or whether it is inherently “unjust,” it is a fact that at a certain point, it becomes unsatisfying. It’s like eating pumpkin pie: the marginal utility of the first bite is super high, and the second bite is still good, but not as good as the first. By the time I eat 5 pieces, my “utility” or “satisfaction” starts to turn negative (…and by 8 pieces I’m heading for the bathroom). It’s the same for income. Does making more money make you happier? Yes…to a point, then it makes you more miserable. A 2012 study was by “Skandia International's Wealth Sentiment Monitor. It found that the global average ‘happiness income’ is around $161,000 for 13 countries surveyed.” The lowest country average was $75,000 and the highest was around $300,000. Extend beyond these boundaries, and you may become economically unhappy. Indeed, the pursuit of income beyond a point ($300k at most) is not just “unnecessary” or “selfish,” it is irrational and actually damaging to one’s self.
Second, and most importantly, the popular sentiments miss the fact that “power corrupts” (Lord Acton), and wealth is a form of power. Concentrations of power—whether military power, economic power, social power, religious power—are inherently dangerous, just like more and more kegs of gunpowder in a barn become more and more explosive. Furthermore, the more a person has, the more they have to lose and the more paranoid they become trying to protect their possessions. This story has played out for countless kings, billionaires, and entrepreneurs throughout history; it’s nothing novel. The wealthy are notoriously anxious (see Rachel Sherman’s book “Uneasy Street: The Anxieties of Affluence”).
The best response is always the same: creating a personal lifestyle and political system that decentralizes power as much as possible without committing violence or systematically hurting the disempowered. And if the system and life you’ve made always benefits you more than those who need it, it’s your responsibility to look after the disempowered as much as possible.
Because people are different and the environment of our world is different and changing, there will never be absolute economic equality. And that wouldn’t be desirable anyway, any more than it would be desirable for everyone to have the same job and physical appearance. But massive and growing economic inequalities are truly a problem because of the power differentials they create—such as the power of one or a few people to determine the livelihoods of everyone else.
Dr. Jamin Andreas Hübner is the CEO of Efficient Business Consulting LLC and a professor of economics at Western Dakota Tech. For comments, questions, or corrections, write to jaminhubner@gmail.com
