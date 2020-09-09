HUNT: After 13 years, I still drive his truck

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If you have lost someone you love, I am sure you have a meaningful memento that reminds you of them. It can be big or small, but we all have them. I have many. This week marks 13 years since my son passed away at the age of 22. Join with me in sending love to my J.T.

In honor of him, I share this with you…

It sits in the garage. Everyone wonders why I keep it. The dust and dirt of the seasons covers it. I walk by it every day as the months and years come and go.

Twice a year I drive it. I slide in the seat. The smell of him is fading and the air freshener he tucked in the vent is beginning to crumble. I carefully back down the driveway. The gear shift is tight with age. The windows rattle and the water seeps in as I drive it through the car wash. The repair shop asks me why I want the oil changed when there has only been 50 miles driven since the last service. I don’t tell them.