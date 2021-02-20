HUNT: Are you experiencing window weather?

What if we assessed life in the same way? What if we observed situations before we ran headfirst into them? Is it necessary that we jump in? Is it safe? Is it our problem?

It is much like window shopping where we browse through the glass at what is on display without an intention to buy. We don’t purchase everything we see and how many times have you had buyer’s remorse from buying on impulse? (Those pink stilettos looked cool at a store in Las Vegas, but may not be worn often in Wyoming.)

Can we step back and look at life as if looking at it through a window that divides us from what is going on outside of our current warm and comfortable space? Can we step back before we jump into a confrontation and evaluate the importance of the outcome? Can we take our time getting to know someone before we commit to a deep friendship or relationship? Can we evaluate our dreams, goals, and heart before we begin a life journey that does not fit our values and beliefs?

Begin looking at life through an invisible window that allows us to view and admire the world without jumping into what possibly could be a mistake. Pausing for a moment to assess what may look sunny and appealing from your side of the window, may save you from regrettably venturing into what really is Window Weather.