HUNT: Are you experiencing window weather?

The weather this winter has been extraordinary… not necessarily in a good way. Texas is experiencing 0° at night, frozen pipes, and power outages. Parts of the south are shoveling snow with over 4” in Dallas and Houston, and 10” in Little Rock, Arkansas. New England is experiencing storm after storm and the Midwest, where cold winters are a certainty, the -37° and colder chill factors are shocking.
Recently I heard the term - Window Weather. This is a common term in Iceland, but a new one to me. It is when the weather seems great when you are looking through a window from inside, but it is actually not so great when you step out into it. The weather outside is too cold, too hot, or too dangerous to be in and is best viewed from the safety of being inside and observing through a window hence the term, Window Weather.
Spending most of my life in areas where winter means cold, I am accustomed to watching out the window and assessing if I should venture outside or stay safely inside where I am warm and comfortable. I understand that winter can be beautifully deceptive. Looking through the windows in my sunroom, fireplace popping, and a warm mug of coffee in my hand, the snow looks inviting, the sun creates diamonds from snowflakes, and the breeze shivers the pine trees as if they are dancing. The yard aches for a snowman and children sledding. It is easy to feel the desire to fall into the Norman Rockwell, scene … until I look at the temperature. The 10° translates to a - 20° chill factor and that breeze will freeze unprotected skin in moments. It is definitely Window Weather.
What if we assessed life in the same way? What if we observed situations before we ran headfirst into them? Is it necessary that we jump in? Is it safe? Is it our problem?
It is much like window shopping where we browse through the glass at what is on display without an intention to buy. We don’t purchase everything we see and how many times have you had buyer’s remorse from buying on impulse? (Those pink stilettos looked cool at a store in Las Vegas, but may not be worn often in Wyoming.)
Can we step back and look at life as if looking at it through a window that divides us from what is going on outside of our current warm and comfortable space? Can we step back before we jump into a confrontation and evaluate the importance of the outcome? Can we take our time getting to know someone before we commit to a deep friendship or relationship? Can we evaluate our dreams, goals, and heart before we begin a life journey that does not fit our values and beliefs?
Begin looking at life through an invisible window that allows us to view and admire the world without jumping into what possibly could be a mistake. Pausing for a moment to assess what may look sunny and appealing from your side of the window, may save you from regrettably venturing into what really is Window Weather.
Pennie’s Life Lesson: “Take a minute to observe people, situations, and even the weather before you jump into a situation you may regret.”
Pennie Hunt was born and raised in Rapid City. She is the author of the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Journey Through Grief and Loss” and the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Live Life With Love and Gratitude.” She writes the blog, “From the Corner of Spirit & Brave.” She is a professional speaker and member of the National Speakers Association. Email: penniehunt@gmail.com