HUNT: Are you making waves or sailing your ship?

Your navigation system tells you there are rough waters ahead. Will you increase speed to aim towards them risking damage to your ship and the cargo you hold close to your heart, or will you turn to search for a calmer, safer route?

The radar shows a small vessel to the left. Will you blow your horn demanding they move and then stay on your course causing a wake that is certain to overturn the small vessel, or will you slow the engines and adjust your route to avoid making waves?

You see a flair rocket into the sky...a clear indication that someone is in distress and needs help. Do you set your course to help them and gently guide them to safety, or do you steer the other way as quickly as possible-- after all what you don't see won't hurt you, right? And by doing so cover them with a spray of water as you avoid their cries for help?

Here is where the one magical thought comes in.

If you were the captain of a ship would you put more emphasis on making waves or would you concentrate your energy on the smooth sailing of the ship?

That's it!