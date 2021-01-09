HUNT: Are you making waves or sailing your ship?

Do you argue just to be right when the outcome is of little importance?
Do you walk in happiness or do you live in the shadow of anger?
Do you demand for the sake of being in control?
Do you create kindness or cause cruelty?
Do you judge when you could observe and accept?
Do you force your opinion to prove you hold power or do you listen to all sides?
Do you feel jealousy, or do you celebrate the success of others?
Do you take when you could give?
Do you spend more time being helpful or harmful?
Do you fear and hate when you should love?
What if all these choices were guided by one magical thought?
Close your eyes with me now and see yourself as the captain at the wheel of a beautiful ship. The sun lays warmly on the side of your face while with every breath the crisp air circles your lungs with fresh energy.
The diamond sparkling water that surrounds you is the sea of your life. Your goal is to safely sail your ship, enjoying the sun, fresh air, and adventure without causing danger or damage to yourself or others who are navigating their own ships.
Your navigation system tells you there are rough waters ahead. Will you increase speed to aim towards them risking damage to your ship and the cargo you hold close to your heart, or will you turn to search for a calmer, safer route?
The radar shows a small vessel to the left. Will you blow your horn demanding they move and then stay on your course causing a wake that is certain to overturn the small vessel, or will you slow the engines and adjust your route to avoid making waves?
You see a flair rocket into the sky...a clear indication that someone is in distress and needs help. Do you set your course to help them and gently guide them to safety, or do you steer the other way as quickly as possible-- after all what you don't see won't hurt you, right? And by doing so cover them with a spray of water as you avoid their cries for help?
Here is where the one magical thought comes in.
If you were the captain of a ship would you put more emphasis on making waves or would you concentrate your energy on the smooth sailing of the ship?
That's it!
The one magical thought that serves as the lighthouse flashing in front of us guiding us through the storms, frustrations, and challenges to reach the other side of life with ourselves, our ship and our cargo feeling safe, loved, and honored.
There are times on the voyage that there is no choice but to batten down the hatches and go full speed ahead into the sea of uncertainty that life creates for us, but most of the time we have a choice. Do we want to make waves or smoothly sail our ship?
With every decision and action in life ask yourself this:
"Will this action I am about to take make waves, or will it safely sail my ship?
Pennie's Life Lesson:
"Every moment in life we choose to make waves or sail our ship."
Pennie Hunt was born and raised in Rapid City. She is the author of the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Live Life With Love and Gratitude,” and writes the blog, “From the Corner of Spirit & Brave.” She is a professional speaker and member of the National Speakers Association. Email: penniehunt@gmail.com