HUNT: Are you ready to take a leap of trust

Actually, it should be easier. When you trust that sleep is a safe endeavor you do it alone. No one can share the experience of sleep with you. And yet, you do it night after night always trusting it will be fine in the morning. If you are reading this, you know it is true – you went to sleep last night and you woke up this morning.

All other life experiences, no matter how devastating they are, no matter how challenging they are, no matter how life changing they are, can be shared with others. Even if you feel alone, you don’t have to be. You can ask for help. You can reach out to others in similar circumstances. You can reach out to someone who is struggling. You can reach out to someone who seems to have life under control. You can hold someone’s hand and they can hold yours.

Tonight, when you cozy into your cocoon of sleep, ponder this concept. Think about the leap of trust you take every time you close your eyes. AND think about how wonderful it would be to live your daily life trusting in that same way.

Who will you reach out to today?

Who will you trust?

Pennie’s Life Lesson: “Take the leap of trust moment to moment understanding that you will make it through the challenges of life. Trust that you will be fine.”

Pennie Hunt was born and raised in Rapid City. She is the author of the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Live Life With Love and Gratitude,” and writes the blog, “From the Corner of Spirit & Brave.” She is a professional speaker and member of the National Speakers Association. Email: penniehunt@gmail.com

