HUNT: Are you ready to take a leap of trust

You know the feeling. You slide into the cool sheets, fluff up your favorite pillow, pull the soft warm blankets up to your chin and wiggle and squiggle until your mattress molds around you in safe secure comfort. You close your eyes shutting out all the problems of your world and drift into the luxury of sleep.
All the while trusting.
Trusting that wherever you travel --through pleasant dreams or nightmares, whether your body simply shuts down to rest or your soul journeys to unknown adventures-- at some point you will wake up. Wake up stronger, rested, and ready to walk another day. And, if you don’t wake up, you trust that the space you move into will be one of greater comfort than the space where you currently are.
This may be the ultimate leap of trust. To simply close your eyes, giving up all barriers of protection and give yourself fully to the unknown experience of unconsciousness that you know as sleep. A place of total vulnerability.
Trust.
What if you could learn to trust like this during your awake hours?
Grief, sadness, and life events are at times difficult to maneuver. This year has shown us an unimaginable list of these challenging times. You may be feeling overwhelmed. You may be feeling lost and alone. You may feel like there is no end- no way out of the desperation. What if you could trust that you will walk through these times and wake up on the other side with new strength, new knowledge, and ready to walk another day?
Actually, it should be easier. When you trust that sleep is a safe endeavor you do it alone. No one can share the experience of sleep with you. And yet, you do it night after night always trusting it will be fine in the morning. If you are reading this, you know it is true – you went to sleep last night and you woke up this morning.
All other life experiences, no matter how devastating they are, no matter how challenging they are, no matter how life changing they are, can be shared with others. Even if you feel alone, you don’t have to be. You can ask for help. You can reach out to others in similar circumstances. You can reach out to someone who is struggling. You can reach out to someone who seems to have life under control. You can hold someone’s hand and they can hold yours.
Tonight, when you cozy into your cocoon of sleep, ponder this concept. Think about the leap of trust you take every time you close your eyes. AND think about how wonderful it would be to live your daily life trusting in that same way.
Who will you reach out to today?
Who will you trust?
Pennie’s Life Lesson: “Take the leap of trust moment to moment understanding that you will make it through the challenges of life. Trust that you will be fine.”
Pennie Hunt was born and raised in Rapid City. She is the author of the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Live Life With Love and Gratitude,” and writes the blog, “From the Corner of Spirit & Brave.” She is a professional speaker and member of the National Speakers Association. Email: penniehunt@gmail.com
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!