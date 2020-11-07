HUNT: Are you struggling with the big 'W'

It can run your life.
It can wear you out.
I am talking about the BIG “W!”
WORRY!
How often do you worry?
How much of your life do you waste?
A friend told me once that good people worry. Of course, we do. We have concern for our kids, family, friends. That is natural.
When occasional concern turns into manic worry, red flags should wave. Worry is really a negative form of meditation. Meditation is training your mind to let go and be open to a space of peace. When you fill your mind with worry it fixates on negative thoughts- quite the opposite of peace.
Ask these questions about the situation you are worried about:
Can I change it?
Can I stop it?
Is it mine to worry about?
If you can change something you are worried about, then change it.
If you can stop a situation you are worried about, then stop it.
If it is yours to worry about, meaning it directly involves you and only you, then give it deep thought as to how to do the above- change it or stop it.
But if the worry is about another person, or an event that does not involve you – then it is none of your business to worry about. You cannot control another person’s life path. It is not your place to interfere. It’s almost rude on a soul level.
When you have no power over the situation then all the hours of worry you are donating are hours of negative meditation that only damage and stress you.
When you are worrying about the “possibility” of what may happen - another red flag. What are the odds of something that isn’t even reality turning into the event you are conjuring in your mind? And if it did, would it be as bad as you are visualizing? Probably not.
Even worse - after a life event happens, do you stir your mind with the worse scenario of what “could have” happened? Do you relive the event, imagining a much worst outcome than what it actually was? Stop worrying about the ‘what if’s’ in life.
Here is a tip- find a “W”. Yes, a “W.” It can be wooden, plastic, gold or a “W” you cut from a piece of paper. Place it in a prominent spot in your home. By your computer, on your kitchen counter, in your shower or on your nightstand - wherever you see it often. This “W” will remind you that anything you have ever worried about in your life has been resolved. It may not resolve in the way you like, but it is in the past and you have lived through it.
The time you are giving to worrying is holding space that could be held by joy, laughter, fun, kindness, love, or anything much more positive and productive than worrying.
When you see your “W” take a deep breath and let go of the negative meditation on what you can’t control.
Pennie’s Life Lesson: “Worry is negative meditation. Everything you have ever worried about has been resolved and you have lived through it.”
Pennie Hunt was born and raised in Rapid City. She is the author of the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Live Life With Love and Gratitude,” and writes the blog, “From the Corner of Spirit & Brave.” She is a professional speaker and member of the National Speakers Association. Email: penniehunt@gmail.com
