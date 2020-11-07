HUNT: Are you struggling with the big 'W'

But if the worry is about another person, or an event that does not involve you – then it is none of your business to worry about. You cannot control another person’s life path. It is not your place to interfere. It’s almost rude on a soul level.

When you have no power over the situation then all the hours of worry you are donating are hours of negative meditation that only damage and stress you.

When you are worrying about the “possibility” of what may happen - another red flag. What are the odds of something that isn’t even reality turning into the event you are conjuring in your mind? And if it did, would it be as bad as you are visualizing? Probably not.

Even worse - after a life event happens, do you stir your mind with the worse scenario of what “could have” happened? Do you relive the event, imagining a much worst outcome than what it actually was? Stop worrying about the ‘what if’s’ in life.