HUNT: Are your batteries in correctly?

I bought new candles. The kind that uses batteries instead of a real flame. The description said they were realistic, and the flame would flicker. They even came with their own batteries. I could not wait to try them. I took them out of the package, turned them on and nothing happened. No light. No flicker. Nothing. My first thought was that I had fallen for a gimmick.

After fussing with them for a while I realized the batteries were in wrong. When I switched them so the positive end of the battery went in first, the magic happened. It was a simple and easy switch that created a massive difference in the candles and in me. I had immediately jumped to negative conclusions about the candles, but with one quick adjustment, I suddenly loved them.

How often do we instantly look at the negative in life? We can fuss about going to work and all the projects we are behind on. We can become frustrated with messes that our children make, or that our significant others do not notice the nice things we have done. We can engage our anger toward drivers on the interstate or our internet connection being slow. Negative. Negative. Negative.

Or we can make one quick adjustment and look at the positive side. We can be grateful we have a job to go to and that the job pays our mortgage and buys our groceries. We can be grateful for the gift of our children and enjoy their messes for the short number of years we have them in our home. We can love our significant others and begin noticing what wonderful things they do for us. Positive. Positive. Positive.

Then there is the news. Every morning the headlines seem grim. The weather is brutal. The political climate is divided. The stock market is precarious. There is a shortage of workers, lumber, automobiles, coins, and now wheat. Reading these dire reports puts us in the negative before we even begin our day. We can become as pessimistic, gloomy, and depressed as Eeyore in Winnie The Pooh. The dark cloud will always be over our head and the sky will constantly be falling because Eeyore always knew it would.

This is when we should switch our internal batteries and put the positive first. As you stand in a warm shower or drink that cup of coffee as the sun comes up put yourself in that moment. Think of the positives in your life. Think of what you can and cannot control. Typically, the list of what you can control will be on the positive side. You can control your reactions, your emotions, and your decisions. These can all be positive.

You cannot control the weather, the political arena, or the shortages. These are things we can adjust our lives around and adapt to the changes.

There is a reason batteries have positive and negative sides. There is a reason they have to be put in correctly before the energy connects to make things work. It is the same for us. If we always put the negative first in our minds and lives, we will be filled with fear, frustration, and anger. Our lives will not work well.

If we put the positive first in our minds and lives, we will fill ourselves with light, an optimistic outlook, and a confidence in life.

I love my new candles. They fill my heart with a calming light. They are peaceful to watch as they flicker. And they only work if the positive goes in first.

Pennie’s Life Lesson: You can control your reactions, your emotions, and your decisions. Make them positive.

Pennie Hunt was born and raised in Rapid City. She is the author of the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Journey Through Grief and Loss” and the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Live Life With Love and Gratitude.” She writes the blog, “From the Corner of Spirit & Brave.” She is a professional speaker and member of the National Speakers Association. www.PennieHunt.com Email: penniehunt@gmail.com

