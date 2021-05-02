HUNT: Can you describe yourself in three words?

Can you describe yourself in three words? How do you see yourself? How do you believe others see you?

When I was asked these questions I thought of words like mom, grandmother, wife, speaker, writer, but I wanted better words. I wanted words with more grandeur. I wanted words that carried with them not just a superficial description of looks or my job(s) in life, but a feeling, a purpose, and a mission.

After weeks of rolling this idea through every wrinkle of my mind and struggling to create a short list of three, I decided I was not the most reliable person to ask. I wanted to know how I was doing and if others would give me a passing grade - or if I needed to study harder and practice more in order to be described in the way I hoped.

So, I sent out this email:

Hello,

I am working on a project and wonder if you would take a second to help me out. It is easy - all I need you to do is send me a few adjectives that you would think of to honestly describe me. You can send me three or twenty or as many you wish to share but make it easy for you. No, this is not one of the silly email "forwards" -- I really am working on a project.

Thank you so much in advance for doing this! - Pennie