HUNT: Do this sooner or later

Sometimes I hear a comment that makes me ponder. Recently I heard someone say if you have an hour of work to do and two weeks to do it in, it doesn’t matter if you complete it in the first hour or the last hour of the timeframe — as long as you get it done.

I have been pondering that idea for days. I realize I have done both in my life. For the most part, I prefer to get things done sooner than later. When the task is done, I can relax and enjoy the rest of the time feeling confident that I am not running behind or putting myself under pressure at the last minute. This scenario works well for me.

There are times when I relax first, believing I have lots of time to get it done. Usually, I keep thinking about it until inevitably something happens that fills that time leaving me in the pressure cooker. I become overwhelmed, nervous and afraid I won’t get the job done.

I know people that the second scenario is their go-to. They wait until the last hour and then seem to work well under pressure. It is almost a game of chance for them to beat the clock right before the buzzer goes off.

In most cases, I guess neither way is right or wrong as long as you complete the task.

I did think of one exception. We have an entire lifetime to express love and kindness, support and encouragement, joy and happiness. If we use the idea that it doesn’t matter if we do this in the first years of our lives or wait until the last hour of our life to express these feelings, there is a difference. I don’t believe any of these can be done in the last hour or year and have the same impact.

If you knew someone who was critical, mean, unhappy and never expressed love or kindness their entire life, but in the last moments tried to get it all done, would it hold the same meaning to you as someone who expressed it their entire life?

Maybe this is a time when accomplishing it sooner than later is a better option. Maybe if you began expressing love and kindness, support and encouragement, joy and happiness at a very young age, it becomes a habit that you continue throughout your lifetime. It makes a difference.

Maybe if you never learned how to express love and kindness, support and encouragement, joy and happiness in the early years of your life, it also becomes a habit of not showing these traits throughout your lifetime. It makes a difference.

We have an entire lifetime to get this job done. The glitch is we don’t have a set time frame or know if that lifetime will be 22 or 103 years. So, I think it might be best to begin thinking about how you express feelings and emotions early in your life. If you are lucky, you were taught how to do this and began at a young age.

If you are reading this and think you better start before it is too late. Don’t wait. This is one thing that you don’t want to wait until the last hour to get it done. It makes a difference.

Sometimes I hear a comment that makes me ponder. I hope this one does the same for you.

Pennie’s Life Lesson: Some things are better done sooner than later. It makes a difference.

Pennie Hunt was born and raised in Rapid City. She is the author of the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Journey Through Grief and Loss” and the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Live Life With Love and Gratitude.” She writes the blog, “From the Corner of Spirit & Brave.” She is a professional speaker and member of the National Speakers Association. www.PennieHunt.com Email: penniehunt@gmail.com