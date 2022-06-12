HUNT: Do you believe you are qualified?

Many times in life we must prove that we are qualified. Job applications require you to have particular skills and knowledge to qualify for the job. You must be a certain age to qualify for kindergarten, vote or live in a retirement community. You must pass a test to qualify for a driver’s license. You must make a certain amount of money to qualify for a home loan and you must not make too much money to qualify for help with your college tuition.

These are all quantifiable requirements that we accept, understand and have learned to live with. But how many times do we discount ourselves as not being qualified for something when we really are.

We are all qualified to be kind.

We are all qualified to help others.

We are all qualified to love and be loved.

We are all qualified to be grateful.

Sometimes we pass up an opportunity to be our best because we fear we are not qualified. When was the last time you saw someone that needed help, but you didn’t offer because you weren’t sure you could help them with what they needed?

When was the last time you walked by a homeless person because you thought your dollar wouldn’t make a difference in their life?

When was the last time you didn’t tell someone you loved them because you feared they didn’t feel the same way?

Here is all you need to know about being qualified for these acts- ask yourself what your intention is. If your intention is to show you care about another living soul, then you are qualified to make the effort to help, love and be grateful.

When you see someone in need ask them if they are ok. You may not have the ability to give them what they need in that moment, but the intention of showing you care enough to ask could make a difference in their day. You are qualified to do that.

Saying hello to a homeless person and giving them a smile and a second of eye contact could carry with it your intention of kindness in a deeper way than your dollar might. You are qualified to do that.

When you say, I love you, and you bring the feeling from your heart and your intention is to share love, even if it is not repeated back to you- you are qualified to do that.

When you say, thank you, with a thankful heart your intention of gratitude is understood. You are qualified to do that.

These may seem like small insignificant actions, but they are important. Only a few people may be qualified to accomplish the huge splashy achievements we see spotlighted in the news, but all of us are qualified to achieve meaning in someone’s life. You never know when one small act will change someone’s attitude, actions or life.

Maybe these skills of showing kindness, helping others, sharing love and being grateful are not listed on a resume – maybe they should be. They show your skill and knowledge of being a good person. You are qualified to do that!

Pennie’s Life Lesson: You are qualified to be a good person.

Pennie Hunt was born and raised in Rapid City. She is the author of the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Journey Through Grief and Loss” and the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Live Life With Love and Gratitude.” She writes the blog, “From the Corner of Spirit & Brave.” She is a professional speaker and member of the National Speakers Association. www.PennieHunt.com Email: penniehunt@gmail.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0