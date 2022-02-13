HUNT: Do you ever think about love?

We talk about love all the time. We love this thing and we love that person. Yet, how often do you really THINK about love? Most people spend more time deciding what to have for dinner than thinking about love. Shouldn’t this intense feeling of deep affection rally more than an occasional thought?

What is love?

What does it mean to love and be loved?

Who do you love and what makes you love them?

Who loves you and what makes them love YOU?

How do you show love through actions, words, expressions, and service?

Are you showing it in a way that makes that person FEEL loved?

What makes YOU feel loved?

How do you feel when you GIVE love?

When you begin thinking about Love and asking these questions, your ability to express love and feel love will increase. That only makes sense, right?

Take some time to study your habits of love. Study the way you love the ones closest to you and how they love you. Study how you show love to the clerk at the grocery store or the co-workers you interact with all day. Study how you treat yourself. Are you loving to yourself?

It is easy to create a habit of nonchalant loving without ever thinking about LOVE. Maybe it is time to begin nurturing the way you love. Once you have answered the questions above and studied your love habits, it is time to take action.

What act of love can you do first thing in the morning? Make coffee for your spouse or put notes in your children’s backpacks. Smile at other drivers on your way to work and allow that car to move in line in front of you. Buy the people behind you coffee in the drive-through. At work compliment coworkers. Send someone a note in the mail, just to say you are thinking of them. Be joyful when you pick your children up from school. Tell your wife or husband that you missed him/her and thought of him/her during the day. Call your parents. And never, NEVER go to bed or hang up the phone without saying, I LOVE YOU!

All of those suggestions sound like acts of kindness. Loving kindness. It takes a while to create a new habit, but you can do it. February is the month of love, but it is time to THINK about love every day. As the song goes,

“What the world needs now is love, sweet love

It's the only thing that there's just too little of

What the world needs now is love, sweet love

No not just for some, but for everyone.” - Jackie DeShannon

Begin today. Tell others that you love them. Show others that you love them. Start planning LOVE into your day. Don’t forget to love yourself in the process!

Pennie’s Life Lesson: “Do you ever THINK about LOVE? Maybe it is time to begin!”

Pennie Hunt was born and raised in Rapid City. She is the author of the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Journey Through Grief and Loss” and the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Live Life With Love and Gratitude.” She writes the blog, “From the Corner of Spirit & Brave.” She is a professional speaker and member of the National Speakers Association. www.PennieHunt.com Email: penniehunt@gmail.com

