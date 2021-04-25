HUNT: Do you have a basket full of burdens?

I remember it well, following the small, quiet woman down the hallway that led to the candlelit room. She talked softly as she told me her name and explained how long she had been a massage therapist. As we reached the doorway, she paused and said,

“Before we go in you must leave your burdens here.”

She reached for a basket that was hanging next to the door. How did she know I was overflowing with worries? Burdens? I was holding more than would fit in her small basket. Was it that obvious? Were they clinging to the white cotton robe I wore like lint balls that you want to pick off before someone notices? Smiling at my puzzled, fearful expression she explained,

“My Native American Culture believes in leaving your worries at the door before you enter a place of peace. You must put your burdens in this basket, so our time together is free of worry, concern, or despair. This will free your spirit and you will relax into clear serenity.”