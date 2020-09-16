HUNT: Do you have a personal mission statement?

Do you ever think about who you are and what you believe in. Do you wonder how people will remember you? Do you even know how you want them to remember you?
I wrote a personal mission statement years ago after contemplating those points. I wanted to get it down on paper so that I had a guide to refer to when I made decisions, took action, or looked forward (and back) at my life. I am sharing this personal document with you here. My hope is you will see why it is important for you to do the same.
PERSONAL MISSION STATEMENT
I will strive to be a kind, caring, loving person who is a role model for my children, an inspiration to my family, and a source of motivation for others.
I will see the beauty in life and work toward inner harmony for myself without disturbing the harmony of others.
I will always look forward and only glimpse over my shoulder at the good of the past, leaving the bad under the footsteps of my path forward.
I will always look ahead with anticipation and not fear, and at the climax of my life I will understand the meaning of success.
~ Pennie Hunt (2001)
This is MY personal mission statement. I wrote it in 2001, forty thousand feet in the air, while on a flight home from Chicago. In ten minutes, the words paddled out of my mind and onto my keyboard as the clouds puffed past my window.
I have read it hundreds of times over the years. I have never changed a word. It outlines the way I want to live my life, the way I want to love others, and the way I hope to be remembered.
Most companies have a Mission Statement that explains what they do and why. It is included in the company handbook. It is one of the first things you learn on the job and you are held accountable to it. So why don't we all have a Personal Mission Statement? By putting this down on paper you will give yourself a guide for how to live your life, what actions to take, and what results to expect. You will know yourself better, understand what you value, and live by what you believe.
Once you have a clear understanding of your personal mission statement, you will hold yourself accountable. You will become uncompromising in your willingness to go against your self-mission. This will flow into every aspect of your life- work, friends, family, and home. You will live life the way you want to live, you will love others the way you want to love, and you will be remembered the way you want to be remembered.
~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Pennie's Life Lesson:
"Know who you are, what you believe in and how you want to love and be loved...then hold yourself accountable."
Pennie Hunt was born and raised in Rapid City. She is the author of the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Live Life With Love and Gratitude,” and writes the blog, “From the Corner of Spirit & Brave.” She is a professional speaker and member of the National Speakers Association. Email: penniehunt@gmail.com
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!