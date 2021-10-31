HUNT: Do you have decision fatigue?

Are you tired of being in the decision parade?

Every day we make decisions about:

What clothes to wear; should we walk or bike to work or school; do we stop to get coffee and once there do we want coffee, latte, cappuccino, one shot, two shots, decaf or regular; what meetings do we attend; which project do we work on; which applicants do we hire; which emails do we respond to; which Facebook posts do we read; and should we Tweet?

Take a breath. And then. . .

After work do we exercise and what does that look like? A walk, Yoga, do we use a home gym, do we join a gym, do we Bow Flex, CrossFit, or go straight to Insanity?

And then it is time for dinner, but wait! Are we Vegetarian, Vegan, Raw, Atkins, Paleo, South Beach, Keto, or should we be in the Zone?

After all that we just want to relax and watch T.V., but how do we decide between the 800+ channels, thousands of movies, and hundreds of shows available at the push of a button.

Take another breath. And then…

If all that doesn’t give us decision fatigue, step back and look at the big picture of life decisions:

What school to attend; what degree to get; what career path to take; who to date; should we get married or stay single; should we have kids and how many; should we buy a house- which house or should we rent; what car to drive; what friends to associate with; which charity to support; which sport to like and which team to cheer for; how much money to save and how- 401K, bonds, stock, mutual funds, CD’s, banks, or under our mattress?

When we accomplish all of that, where should we retire?

WHEW!

No wonder we live with our minds swirling so fast that we need small computers that fit in our hands to keep all of these decisions organized. And yes, we must decide which one of those smartphone computers will work the best for us!

No wonder we live in a perpetual state of exhaustion. This type of nonstop decision-making creates a mental fatigue that can be more harmful to our health than physical fatigue. It wears on our nervous system and pushes our emotional well-being to the limit.

STOP!

What if we just stopped?

Sit still.

Sit quietly.

Don’t make one decision.

Close your eyes. Your body will breathe on its own- no decision necessary. When that breath is complete your body will take another and another. It requires no thinking on your part. You just need to allow yourself the time to break free from the chaos that captures your mind and spins it into the cycle of what, who, why, where, and when questions. Instead of a question, give your mind a word. A word that you say with every breath. Peace. Calm. Quiet. Love. These are all words that work well. Breathe in your word. Breathe out your word.

Give yourself permission to relax and restore. Give yourself a break to disengage from the decision parade. Be at peace for five minutes or an hour. You may just decide to make this part of your day.

Pennie's Life Lesson: "Allow yourself to disengage from the decisions of life and breathe in the presence of being here now.”

Pennie Hunt was born and raised in Rapid City. She is the author of the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Journey Through Grief and Loss” and the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Live Life With Love and Gratitude.” She writes the blog, “From the Corner of Spirit & Brave.” She is a professional speaker and member of the National Speakers Association. www.PennieHunt.com Email: penniehunt@gmail.com

