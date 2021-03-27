HUNT: Don't let typos become tattoos

Years ago, when social media opened a whole new world to us, I was intimidated. I wasn’t exactly sure how it worked, but I tip-toed in. I created a Facebook page. I would think about a message for hours before I hit the post button. Then I would be nervous wondering who was reading it, if they liked it, if it meant anything to them.

I also managed to master the magic of text messaging. One day I was ranting via text to my daughter about how I had found a typo in one of my Facebook posts. In the beginning, text posts were impossible to edit. I was upset with myself. After all, how could I have missed something so simple and hit the post button which instantly transported my mistake to the world of Facebook and its billion users? I was embarrassed and frustrated.

After a few back-and-forth acronym filled text interactions, she hit me with,

“It just shows u r human and anyway people are already liking your post.”

We were both traveling in different parts of the country and I had little time to fuss with it, so I closed my iPad and went on with my day. But the typo continued to harass my mind. My daughter’s text, “It just shows u r human,” played mental push back to my self-inflicted criticism.