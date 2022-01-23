HUNT: Everything we do counts

I came back from my walk frustrated. “I forgot to wear my pedometer, so I’m not getting credit for my steps!”

My husband heard my grumbling and responded with, “It doesn’t have to be counted by a pedometer. Your body knows and gives you credit for it.”

He was right. Just because a little tech device wasn’t calculating my steps and chiming when I hit 10,000 didn’t mean it didn’t happen. Every step we take, every move we make, every word we speak, counts – even if no one sees us do it, hears our words, or charts our progress. It counts!

It made me think of how this relates in so many ways to our lives. How many times do you tell yourself stories like these?

• If no one sees me eat a donut, then the calories don’t count. Wrong. Your body counts them.

• If I am speeding or texting it is ok as long as there isn’t a police officer in sight. Wrong. Accidents happen when you speed or are distracted and then the police will arrive. Practice safe driving!

• I don’t have to show up for school or work today. I will just study and get my project done so it doesn’t matter if I was there. Wrong. It does matter. Other’s notice if you don’t ‘show up’ for them. ALWAYS, ALWAYS, show up!

• I don’t have to answer a phone call from my friend, I’ll catch them later. Wrong. Friendship is a two-way effort. When a friend reaches out to you, accept their hand. Hold it in good times and in bad. Cheer for their good news. Cry together when it isn’t. Respond when they call and if you haven’t heard from them in a while, reach out to them. We all need to feel cared about. It counts.

• If I think negative thoughts, it’s ok as long as I don’t say them out loud. Wrong. Thinking negative thoughts is just as damaging as saying them out loud. All that negative self-talk counts.

• I don’t have to tell someone I love them - they should know. Wrong again. Don’t ever miss an opportunity to tell someone you love them. Life is precious and brief. There will come a time when it was your last chance to tell them. Don’t miss it! It counts.

• I’m busy so I can rush by people and not take the time to acknowledge them, thank them, or be kind. Wrong! Showing kindness and gratitude makes a difference. You put out energy with every action. By projecting kindness and gratitude, you put positive energy out into the world to be felt and mirrored back to you. What you project you can expect. It all counts!

• And yes, every time you take a walk, jog, or workout, your body and your health reflect it- even if you don’t have a device clicking away steps to prove you did it. It counts!

Pennie’s Life Lesson: Every step we take, every move we make, every word we speak counts – even if no one sees us do it, hears our words, or charts our progress. Everything we do counts!

Pennie Hunt was born and raised in Rapid City. She is the author of the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Journey Through Grief and Loss” and the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Live Life With Love and Gratitude.” She writes the blog, “From the Corner of Spirit & Brave.” She is a professional speaker and member of the National Speakers Association. www.PennieHunt.com Email: penniehunt@gmail.com

