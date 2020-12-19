HUNT: Fill your life with moments of gratitude

Now as I am looking forward to the completion of my 5th year of a filled gratitude jar, the simple concept has become a tradition. In the bottom of the jar, under the mounting pile of folded papers, are rubber-banded bundles of gratitude notes from the years past. My husband has joined in, writing his gratitude notes every week. We created a new ritual of dumping out the jar on New Year’s Eve and reading through our abundance of gratitude from the year we just completed.

As I look to the bright and shiny new year ahead of me, as always, I want to exercise, eat better, and improve my health. I will also hold a special ‘word’ for the year as my theme for the next 12 months, which I have done for many years. (More on this soon.)

What I won’t do is set myself up for broken resolutions that revolve around things, money, or unreasonable expectations. My plan for the year ahead is simple… to learn more, to teach more, and to love more. I plan to once again critic my weeks – not by mistakes or regrets, but by moments of gratitude. With this plan I know my life will be full, my heart will be bursting, and my gratitude jar will once again be overflowing by the end of 2021.

Pennie’s Life Lesson: “Be grateful for your ability to learn more, teach more, and love more. That is why we are here.”

Pennie Hunt was born and raised in Rapid City. She is the author of the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Live Life With Love and Gratitude,” and writes the blog, “From the Corner of Spirit & Brave.” She is a professional speaker and member of the National Speakers Association. Email: penniehunt@gmail.com

