Have you ever experienced a meltdown… the kind where you find yourself in a messy puddle on the floor?

I have a concept called, Pennie’s DOT Theory, that states:

“Any event that happens to us, around us, or concerns us is just one tiny Dot in the grand adventure of life. If we overthink one Dot it becomes magnified and joins with other Dots to form a mass of stress that creates imbalance and unhappiness.”

If we blow one Dot out of proportion it can consume us, make us irrational, and ultimately we end up in that messy puddle. The problem is we overthink a little Dot allowing it to become a big DOT.

Remember this – D-O-T- DON’T OVER THINK the Dot!

It happened to me. It began with a flu shot. Well, the flu shot is not responsible for the entire meltdown, but it is the Dot that began the snowball rolling. For three days after the shot, I felt tired, drained, and far from the perky, optimistic, personality, I am known for.

My fatigue turned into a colossal cold. Another Dot. I stopped working out, stopped meditating, stopped eating right… Dot… Dot… Dot.

As the days continued my snowball began rolling faster. More stressful Dots showed up. The imbalance grew. I broke dishes, forgot things, and my blood pressure went up. As the Dots continued to connect, overwhelm set in. I began allowing the profanities of human emotions to marinate with the Dots. You know the ones… words like, jealousy, resentment, anger, insecurity, and finally the big four-letter word - FEAR!

Then it happened. It doesn’t matter what the “IT” was, it was just another Dot, but the most dangerous kind for me… my feelings were hurt. The snowball aimed right for that new Dot. The snowball rolled around until every dirty bit of the new Dot was connected to the Dot party forming in my head. It was just the Dot to heat up the snowball enough for it to come to a full stop, a complete meltdown, and a Dot EXPLOSION!

The pity party wasn’t pretty. The meltdown was ugly. The Dot explosion was epic, causing a massive heart attack. You see, when you over-think little Dots they join with other Dots in the same way plaque sticks together to block your arteries. You don’t function well and it eventually leads to an attack of the heart.

Thank goodness Dot heart attacks don’t send you to the hospital. Yet, they have the power to do just as much damage. Accumulating and overthinking Dots stifle your happiness. Fear takes over attacking your heart and breaking down its protective covering until an explosive meltdown occurs. A crack is formed, and your heart is scarred in hidden ways.

Finally, I stepped back from the dirty puddle I was sitting in and realized I had broken my own DOT Rule. By overthinking every little Dot, I had given them the power to become huge in my mind. I allowed them to connect one by one, stripping me of my calm, my contentment, and my happiness. They blinded me and I couldn’t see anything except the huge painful mass of Dots.

I had carried the Dot mass around like a collection of boulders in a backpack. Only when I dropped the backpack did they tumble out before me so I could see the tiny pebbles each of them really were. Just tiny Dots in the grand adventure of life!

Pennie’s Life Lesson: Any event that happens to us, around us, or concerns us is just one tiny Dot in the grand adventure of life. Don’t Over-Think the DOTs!

Pennie Hunt was born and raised in Rapid City. She is the author of the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Journey Through Grief and Loss” and the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Live Life With Love and Gratitude.” She writes the blog, “From the Corner of Spirit & Brave.” She is a professional speaker and member of the National Speakers Association. www.PennieHunt.com Email: penniehunt@gmail.com