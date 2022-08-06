HUNT: Grandma facts vs scientific facts

We were in the backyard and the lush green tempted my feet. I said,

“Riley, let's take our shoes off and walk in this grass.” He immediately joined my idea.

“You know, Riley, this is grounding our bodies.” He looked at me a little confused.

I went on to explain.

“The earth has energy in it,” I said. He shook his head in agreement.

I further elaborated that when we stand barefoot on the ground that energy creates a calm, grounded feeling and washes away our negativity and stress. We ground or electrically connect with the earth and it has a positive effect on our body.

Now he looked at me with a bit of uncertainty and asked,

“Is that a Grandma Fact or a proven fact?”

I was surprised to hear that my life wisdom had been deemed, “Grandma Facts” as if there was a private meaning to it that no one had shared with me.

“Wait a minute,” I said, “You say that like Grandma Facts aren’t real.”

“Well, no, Grandma Facts are more spiritual,” he said as he circled his arms around in the air. “Proven facts are proven by scientists.”

Our conversation went on as we stretched our toes and massaged our feet in the grass. I continued persuading my 10-year-old grandson telling him if he needed convincing, I could come up with many articles about the concept of grounding.

He grinned and said he did believe me. I was not sure.

I was smiling as I drove home loving the idea of how my teachings were hitting him in a spiritual way, but I was still a bit worried that my thoughts were not taken as seriously as a scientist’s thoughts.

The next morning I woke up to a thick fog that circled my home and hid everything that wasn’t within 20 feet of my house. I connected with Riley through a video call. When he said he had the same fog at his house I told him to go outside and stand in it. I asked him what he could see. He responded with, “nothing much.” I asked if he could see the house next door. I asked if he could see the sky. I asked if he could see the street. “No. No. No.”

I explained to him that there are times when what you are looking for may be there, but you can't see it through the fog of your uncertainty, worries and fear. That doesn’t mean it isn’t there or isn’t true. Sometimes you may just need to wait for the fog to clear to see it. In the meantime, you need to trust and believe it is there. Trust and believe that it is true.

“Riley,” I said, “this is how you can look at Grandma Facts. I may not wear a white lab coat and be a scientist, but the things I explain to you have been proven in my heart. That is why I share them with you. Sometimes you need to believe it first and then you will see it.”

Pennie’s Life Lesson: Not all lessons need to be scientifically proven. At times you need to trust and believe it is true.

Pennie Hunt was born and raised in Rapid City. She is the author of the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Journey Through Grief and Loss” and the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Live Life With Love and Gratitude.” She writes the blog, “From the Corner of Spirit & Brave.” She is a professional speaker and member of the National Speakers Association. www.PennieHunt.com Email: penniehunt@gmail.com