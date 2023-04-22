Related to this story

Your Two Cents for April 18

My guess is that those who complain the most about "voter fraud" have never volunteered to serve on an election board. Volunteer and learn the truth.

Your Two Cents for April 20

The new city logo should include a bunch of potholes to more accurately reflect our city! Shame on our city leaders for spending time and mone…

Your Two Cents for April 15

A 4-day work week has PROVEN through numerous real life enactments to be cost-saving, effective, efficient, and positively impactful on employ…

Your Two Cents for April 21

Four days a week works just fine and makes sense - you can get your license plates renewed in under 5 minutes online 24/7/365 or at several ki…

