I am curious. I ask a lot of questions. I want to know how things work. I want to know the story behind the story. I want to know what others think, how they think, and why they think the way they do. I collect information.

We watch the news and read the papers for the top stories. We go to the library and read books to find out how things have happened in the past and learn new ways of doing things. We spend hours searching the internet to learn, verify and satisfy our desire to absorb more, know more, and see more.

Information surrounds us. It is easy to feel bombarded by it. Have we become too involved in the bells and whistles of how information is presented to us? Does this cause us to miss what is right in front of us? What if we slowed down and listened to the information that is being given to us in quiet and unspoken ways?

Are you searching for a life partner or a friend? When you meet someone, you may instantly connect the dots of commonality. You both like to travel. You both like football and share a favorite team. You both love sushi! You quickly think it is a match made in heaven. However, this is not all the information you need. Watch for the unspoken information. Watch how they treat the server when you are out to dinner. Pay attention to their kindness in difficult situations. Does their temper flair with road rage? How do they treat their family?

You may be hiring a new employee and their resume is outstanding. On paper they are amazing. Maybe they are, or maybe they just know how to write an amazing resume. When you call them to set up an interview how do you feel talking to them? Are they polite, enthusiastic, and happy to hear from you? When you interview them, do they tell negative stories about their past jobs, or do they seem grateful for all their experiences? Does their persona fit with the culture and environment of your workplace?

All these unwritten cues are free information being laid right in front of you. Information that speaks to their character, values, and personality. These are qualities you cannot train or teach a new employee. And if you are the applicant, it goes both ways. What information are you being given about this future employer?

If you are fired from a job don’t look at it as failure. You have just been invited to find success elsewhere. This experience gives you information on how to do better or act differently in your next job.

If you find yourself exhausted, ill, and unable to function you are receiving information. We humans have an incredible body system, but if we allow it to be abused, overworked, and overstressed it will break down. Headaches, fatigue, sleeplessness, weight loss, or gain is your body’s way of giving you messages. You may be stretching yourself too far. Pay attention when your body is signaling information to you - before it becomes a serious health issue.

If someone is abnormally quiet or is uncharacteristically short-tempered, you are receiving information. If someone emotionally hits you the wrong way, take a breath. Listen and watch. Look into their eyes and into their hearts. Hear what they aren’t saying. You may not know what is happening in their life, but there is more to the story. Don’t judge until you have all the information.

Be an information gatherer, seeker, and collector. Be curious. Ask questions. Watch people when they don’t know you are watching. Pay attention to the information that is right in front of you. Find the story behind the story. Don’t label the experiences of life as good or bad. It is all information.

Pennie’s Life Lesson: Everything that is said, done, and happens in life gives you information. Listen to it.

Pennie Hunt was born and raised in Rapid City. She is the author of the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Journey Through Grief and Loss” and the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Live Life With Love and Gratitude.” She writes the blog, “From the Corner of Spirit & Brave.” She is a professional speaker and member of the National Speakers Association. www.PennieHunt.com Email: penniehunt@gmail.com