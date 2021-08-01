HUNT: I have everything I want

Later, we stopped by my house to feed my dog, Yogee. Yogee was much more interested in dancing around the floor with Dylan than eating. After about the third time I told Yogee to go eat her food Dylan looked at me and said,

"Maybe she just isn't hungry."

Again, I stopped to breathe in what he just said. I sat down and watched as Yogee’s tiny feet continued the happy dance as she circled around him. As every inch of her body wriggled and smiled, I realized – she, too, in this moment of time had everything she wanted.

We took Yogee to the back yard and this time it was Dylan’s turn to do the happy dance. He ran to my garden box. He circled it, hands clapping and sang,

"Oh, this garden is BEAUTIFUL!!!"

That was it! Three strikes to my heart! Lessons learned!

At 3 years old, he could see the beauty in a garden and understood that "he" wasn't hungry for anything. -- He had everything he wants!

This tiny boy had just demonstrated to me the simplicity of life.

That as long as we are loved we do have everything we want.

That sometimes we don’t hunger for anything - we just need to dance.