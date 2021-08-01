HUNT: I have everything I want

I snuck away with my Grandson, Dylan, for an afternoon of feeding the ducks in the park, picnicking, and a little shopping.
After the ducks were fed and our tummies were full we moved on to shopping.
My shopping cart spilled over with the arms and legs of a three-year-old. As I maneuvered through the aisle, I asked him,
“What should we buy for you today? Maybe a shirt, a book, a……”
My list was interrupted when he said,
“I have everything I want.”
My cart came to a stop as I looked at his sweet face. I couldn't hide my smile at his remarkable comment.
“You have everything you want?”
He may have been three, but he knew from the expression on my face that he must have given the million-dollar answer. He flashed his killer smile and said,
“Yeah, I do! I have EVERYTHING I want!”
I proceeded to tell him how lucky he was that he was so happy and had everything he wants. He smiled bigger, sat up taller, and was very proud that yes, he must be lucky!
I have to say it stunned me. What little person (or big person for that matter) can say they have everything they want? I was still pondering this as we paid for his new football. My idea – not his.
Later, we stopped by my house to feed my dog, Yogee. Yogee was much more interested in dancing around the floor with Dylan than eating. After about the third time I told Yogee to go eat her food Dylan looked at me and said,
"Maybe she just isn't hungry."
Again, I stopped to breathe in what he just said. I sat down and watched as Yogee’s tiny feet continued the happy dance as she circled around him. As every inch of her body wriggled and smiled, I realized – she, too, in this moment of time had everything she wanted.
We took Yogee to the back yard and this time it was Dylan’s turn to do the happy dance. He ran to my garden box. He circled it, hands clapping and sang,
"Oh, this garden is BEAUTIFUL!!!"
That was it! Three strikes to my heart! Lessons learned!
At 3 years old, he could see the beauty in a garden and understood that "he" wasn't hungry for anything. -- He had everything he wants!
This tiny boy had just demonstrated to me the simplicity of life.
That as long as we are loved we do have everything we want.
That sometimes we don’t hunger for anything - we just need to dance.
And if we look, we can find beauty in our own back yard.
I learned that right now, in this moment, I do have everything I want!
~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Pennie’s Life Lesson:
"When we are surrounded by love we don’t hunger for anything - we have everything we want."
Pennie Hunt was born and raised in Rapid City. She is the author of the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Journey Through Grief and Loss” and the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Live Life With Love and Gratitude.” She writes the blog, “From the Corner of Spirit & Brave.” She is a professional speaker and member of the National Speakers Association. www.PennieHunt.com Email: penniehunt@gmail.com