HUNT: I want you to go fishing

Before he said hello, I blurted out, "Do you have any coffee over there?”

This was our code for – I need to talk, can I come over?

I drove the 6 blocks to his office. He was sitting at his desk, happily surrounded by pictures of his fishing adventures.

These coffee conversations began with the same ritual. First, he would show me the photo of his most recent “biggest catch.” The fish always looked huge in the photo. Once he told me how he had mastered the perfect angle and focus of his camera to make it look larger than life. I oohed and aahhed and called him the mighty fisherman.

Next came the pouring of the coffee. It was thick, strong, and served in a cup from his mismatched office collection. No cream. No sugar. No asking if it was too strong.

It was the expectation that it was to be enjoyed - as is.

Finally, with the ritual complete, he would sit back with his cup, his hair framing his face, and with a familiar silence stare at me. His eyes locking on mine without words said, --What do you need to talk about it?