If you know me, really know me, you know my dogs’ names, their story, our story, and what they mean to my heart.

After my Dad passed away I was asked to accept an award that was being presented in his honor from the school where he taught. During the presentation the speaker outlined programs my Dad had started and the accomplishments he made. I learned how he left his heart prints in the life of the school and in the lives of the students he taught. I didn’t know any of this before he passed.

After my son, J.T., passed two years later, I heard stories of how he touched people. I heard from many people that he taught them how to play guitar. I heard from a minister that J.T. had contacted and convinced his church to give financial support to a young family in need. I learned how he had befriended an internationally recognized artist and over coffee they would talk about the Universe. I didn’t know any of this before he passed.

How many times in life do we believe we know someone, yet we haven’t taken the time to know what makes their heart sing? We hurry through our days, our lives and our relationships without knowing who and what they love or what is important to them. We don’t know what impact they are having by investing a piece of themselves in the hearts of another.

I regret not knowing these remarkable details about my Son and my Dad when they were alive. How I wish I could go back and share with my Dad my pride for his accomplishments when they happened. How I wish I could have shared in the conversations with my Son and the artist as they talked about the Universe.

How I wish my heart had sung with theirs during those magic moments of their lives.

It isn’t that hard, really. We need to slow the pace of our lives. We need to take the screens away from our faces. Screens that include televisions, computers, phones, and the emotional privacy screen we put up to keep us from getting too close or revealing too much. We need to sit knee to knee, eye to eye and connect. We need to care enough to listen and learn each other’s heart songs, likes and loves -the simple ones and the grand ones. We need to share their magic moments. We need to really know them.

As for me, a dog came into my life when I was desperately lonely and alone. She saved my spirit. She was with me through a divorce and the loss of my Dad and my Son. Her name was Yogee. After 16 years she left me, but I wasn’t alone for long. I am convinced that Yogee maneuvered a way to bring a piece of herself back to me. The path to my sweet Gracie is a story of magic and love. After a year of loving Gracie her little sister Zenee joined our family. Yes, our home is filled with Grace and Zen. Yogee, Gracie, and Zenee make my heart sing.

Pennie’s Life Lesson: Care enough to really know someone – know what makes their heart sing.

Pennie Hunt was born and raised in Rapid City. She is the author of the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Journey Through Grief and Loss” and the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Live Life With Love and Gratitude.” She writes the blog, “From the Corner of Spirit & Brave.” She is a professional speaker and member of the National Speakers Association. www.PennieHunt.com Email: penniehunt@gmail.com