HUNT: It is always "No problem"

We are born in this natural state of acceptance and loving life as it is given to us. When we are young our minds are open to learn and our hearts are eager to love and help. We don’t see the difficulties. We don’t look forward to what we might not have the capacity to accomplish. We observe and participate. No Problem.

It is a learned behavior to seek out the negatives and fear the obstacles. Reality shows us that there are real issues that need dealing with. There are real challenges. The longer you live the more you will experience these. The harder you look the more you will find.

This can cause bitterness, resentment, and cynicism. It is easy to run a tickertape of problems through our minds on constant repeat. It is easy to worry about families, communities, and the world. It is easy to take a negative perspective and see goals as impossible. It is easy to see EVERYTHING as a problem. It is easy not to try.