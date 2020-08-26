HUNT: It is always "No problem"

She is 13, smart, beautiful, and caring. Her response to almost every question or comment is, “No Problem.”
“Thank you for visiting us.” – “No Problem.”
“Thank you for the sweet note.” -- “No Problem.”
“Can you help me with this?” -- “No Problem.”
“Can you play a different position in this soccer game?” – “No Problem.”
Whether it is a text, a phone call, or in person. It is always, “No Problem.” It is an automatic response for her. At first, I thought it was cute. I thought it was funny. It became a game with me to see how many times she would say it during our interactions. After thinking about it, I realized I was missing the point. I now see that her favorite response was a lesson for me. Not only was her stance pure brilliance it is also the natural state of being in nature, in life, and in humans.
After all, the sun comes up every morning and the stars sparkle for us at night. Spring follows winter and flowers bloom in the summer. No Problem.
Rivers flow, winds blow, and leaves are blown from trees. No Problem.
Children play, babies giggle, and puppies romp. No Problem.
Calendars turn, birthdays are celebrated, and aging happens. Life is a cycle. No Problem.
We are born in this natural state of acceptance and loving life as it is given to us. When we are young our minds are open to learn and our hearts are eager to love and help. We don’t see the difficulties. We don’t look forward to what we might not have the capacity to accomplish. We observe and participate. No Problem.
It is a learned behavior to seek out the negatives and fear the obstacles. Reality shows us that there are real issues that need dealing with. There are real challenges. The longer you live the more you will experience these. The harder you look the more you will find.
This can cause bitterness, resentment, and cynicism. It is easy to run a tickertape of problems through our minds on constant repeat. It is easy to worry about families, communities, and the world. It is easy to take a negative perspective and see goals as impossible. It is easy to see EVERYTHING as a problem. It is easy not to try.
It took me a while to understand the power of this young woman’s auto response. By saying, “No Problem,” she is not only giving herself in service to others, she is giving herself a positive affirmation. Her tickertape is repeating, in her mind and out loud, that nothing is a problem. She doesn’t allow her mind to go there. Her mind is in constant positivity. Her perspective is one of she won’t only try, but she will accomplish. She sees nothing as a problem, but instead as an opportunity to figure it out, create a solution, and to help others. She expects it to be fine.
Will she outgrow her youthful optimism?
Maybe she will, or maybe she will be one of the lucky ones that ‘gets it’ for the rest of her life. Maybe she will grow and blossom in this natural state, the way we were all meant to be.
But for now, can we learn a lesson from her? Can we begin looking at life challenges and difficulties as solvable? Can we change our self-talk to more of a can do, will do, confirmation of support?
Will this make everything in life rosy and happy? Probably not, but let’s create a new tickertape in our minds. One that is a positive projection for others and ourselves.
No Problem.
Pennie’s Life Lesson:
“Look at life as an opportunity to create solutions, and to help others. – NO Problem!”
Pennie Hunt was born and raised in Rapid City. She is the author of the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Live Life With Love and Gratitude,” and writes the blog, “From the Corner of Spirit & Brave.” She is a professional speaker and member of the National Speakers Association. Email: penniehunt@gmail.com
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!