HUNT: It is OK

Then I recognized the answer to my quandary. When we let circumstances that are out of our control take over our lives, we allow the things we can control to fall apart.

There is so much going on now that we can’t control. If we allow this to be our every thought, our every conversation, and our every breath we will immobilize ourselves. We become emotionally and physically exhausted and overwhelmed. All we want to do is sit in a chair. We don’t want to do anything, so we don’t do anything. If we do nothing long enough- we can’t do anything.

Atrophy sets in. This is not just a problem of the aging body. Atrophy can attack the body, mind, emotions, and motivation at any age. Looking at myself objectively, this is exactly what has been happening to me. My days have been slipping away as if the sun comes up and immediately goes down with nothing much of substance in between. My days are lost in a blur of showering, getting dressed, and getting ready for bed. I don’t want to do anything. So, I don’t.

This revelation frightened me because I know what comes next. If I don’t change my pattern soon, I move to the last step – I can’t do anything.