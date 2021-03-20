HUNT: It's all communication

In the past year, communication has changed. We have learned how to interact virtually. Screens have replaced face-to-face conversations. This has been a blessing, and at the same time so much is lost in this type of interaction. I was reminded of an experience I had several years ago and how important communication is.

We sat in a circle on the floor of my office. My daughter, her 8-year-old and twin 5-year-old sons, my 10-year-old granddaughter, and me. In an effort to slow down the running, romping, and squealing that usually occurs after dinner at my home I decided to introduce the Telephone Game.

I explained the rules –

To begin the first person in our circle would whisper a word or phrase into the ear of the person sitting next to them. They would listen and turn to whisper it to the person next to them and so on around the circle. The last player would then say the word or phrase out loud so everyone could hear.

They thought this was simple enough and as each whisper passed from mouth to ear the certainty of what they were saying beamed on their faces. It wasn’t until the first round had been completed and the initial

“Gracie the dog is cute and furry” morphed into,

“Gracie is a hog that eats in a hurry.”