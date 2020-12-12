HUNT: It's time to stop thinking and begin thanking

Don’t waste your time thinking, poor me, I will never get that job, big house or the perfect relationship. This kind of stinking thinking just builds resentment, anger, and frustration.

Instead, be thankful for the job you have now- no matter how bad it is; be thankful for the place you live now – no matter what size or condition it is in; and be thankful for the friends, family, and relationships you already have –even if you don’t have that perfect partner right now.

Once you begin being thankful for what you have, you begin to get more!

Are you grieving the loss of a job, relationship, or the passing of someone dear to you? When we lose something or someone we had, and loved, it can shake us to our inner core. This kind of loss is the most difficult. It can stir up all the emotions- anger, hopelessness, helplessness, fear, and frustration. Try to turn any bitterness or anger into gratitude.

Be thankful for the time you had with that situation or person. Be thankful for what you learned from them, (good and bad). Be thankful for the love they brought into your life and the love you had the opportunity to express to them – no matter what length of time that you had with them. When you turn thinking into thanking the pain of your grief will lighten.