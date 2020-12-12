HUNT: It's time to stop thinking and begin thanking

Have you found yourself in a situation where you think and think and think and can’t see a way through?
Maybe you need to change your tactic. Maybe you don’t have a thinking problem… maybe you have a thanking problem.
When you can’t think your way through, you need to thank your way through!
We live in a world that values process, procedure, charts, graphs, reports, analysis, logic, and hard cold facts.
But some situations cannot be logic-ed through!
Some situations don’t make sense no matter how many charts you make or ways you look at it.
Some situations are out of our control to change.
Some situations are so painful that thinking about them becomes unbearable.
Some situations you cannot think your way through!
Yet, you can thank your way through.
Do you want a new job, a new home, a new relationship, and you think about it all the time, but you don’t move forward? Until you are thankful for what you have, you will never have more.
Let me repeat that… Until you are thankful for what you have, you will never have more. Say that again and again until in sinks into every cell of your body.
Don’t waste your time thinking, poor me, I will never get that job, big house or the perfect relationship. This kind of stinking thinking just builds resentment, anger, and frustration.
Instead, be thankful for the job you have now- no matter how bad it is; be thankful for the place you live now – no matter what size or condition it is in; and be thankful for the friends, family, and relationships you already have –even if you don’t have that perfect partner right now.
Once you begin being thankful for what you have, you begin to get more!
Are you grieving the loss of a job, relationship, or the passing of someone dear to you? When we lose something or someone we had, and loved, it can shake us to our inner core. This kind of loss is the most difficult. It can stir up all the emotions- anger, hopelessness, helplessness, fear, and frustration. Try to turn any bitterness or anger into gratitude.
Be thankful for the time you had with that situation or person. Be thankful for what you learned from them, (good and bad). Be thankful for the love they brought into your life and the love you had the opportunity to express to them – no matter what length of time that you had with them. When you turn thinking into thanking the pain of your grief will lighten.
Once you begin being thankful for what you had or what you have now, you will begin to see your life in a new way. Change that one little letter in the middle of the word … stop thinking and begin thanking!
Pennie’s Life Lesson: “When you can’t think your way through, thank your way through.”
Pennie Hunt was born and raised in Rapid City. She is the author of the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Live Life With Love and Gratitude,” and writes the blog, “From the Corner of Spirit & Brave.” She is a professional speaker and member of the National Speakers Association. Email: penniehunt@gmail.com
