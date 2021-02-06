HUNT: Join me in being a love pusher

Here we are already flipping the calendar to a new month. February the month of love. I’d say it is about time. As the Burt Bacharach song goes,
“What the world needs now is love, sweet love
No not just for some, but for everyone...”
I am a believer in love. I believe love creates health, hope, and harmony. It heals hearts. As a believer, I like to think that I increase love in the world. I have a secret way of doing this that I am sharing with you today.
But first, let me ask you a question.
Are you a glass half-full kind of person?
Not me! I want my glass flowing to the brim, running over, and spilling a big sloppy mess on the table! I want to be flooded with feelings of love, kindness, and compassion. I don’t want one little, tiny space available for hate, anger, bitterness, resentment, or fear.
Open your hand right now and look at it. What are you holding? Are you holding on to a past hurt; a past anger; a past failure; a fear? When you hold on to these emotions you don’t have room for love. Release it all. Fill your hands and your heart with love, kindness, and compassion.
You see, when you fill your space with love there is no vacancy for other emotions to move in. Hate, anger, bitterness, resentment can’t live where love, kindness, and compassion reside.
Now go one step further. PUSH love. Yes, PUSH love to others.
Here is how I do it. Before I go into a meeting, have coffee with a friend, or present my speeches before hundreds of people, I PUSH love ahead of me. I visualize the room, the faces, and the event. With every breath I visualize PUSHING love through me and out to the space and people I will be interacting with.
Before I speak, I stand at the front of the empty room and visualize the chairs filled with people. I PUSH love to every person that I know will attend. I walk through the room PUSHING love through the space.
When I am at a school, a hospital, a Hospice, and sometimes even a shopping mall I walk through PUSHING love!
The act of PUSHING LOVE cleanses the space. Fills it with kindness and compassion and in doing so fills ME with love, kindness, and compassion. My cup spills over and others will feel it!
Now, you try it. Wherever you are right now, look around. Who do you see? A family member, a coworker, a friend, a stranger? If you are alone can you visualize who you will see today? Now close your eyes, take a deep breath, and visualize love filling every inch of you and overflowing to the one you see or visualize. Do this with every person you interact with today. It works through screens and telephones too.
Remember the song,
“What the world needs now is love, sweet love
No not just for some, but for everyone...”
Don’t leave your cup just half full. Run it over. Fill every corner with love!
Become a love pusher!
Pennie’s Life Lesson: “Visualize being filled with love. With every breath push love to others.”
Pennie Hunt was born and raised in Rapid City. She is the author of the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Journey Through Grief and Loss” and the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Live Life With Love and Gratitude.” She writes the blog, “From the Corner of Spirit & Brave.” She is a professional speaker and member of the National Speakers Association. Email: penniehunt@gmail.com