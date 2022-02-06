HUNT: Learn the art of writing love notes

I send Love Notes.

Some say, “Thank You.”

Some say, “I’m Thinking of You.”

Some say, “I Am Grateful To Have Met You.”

And, some just say, “Hi.”

They all say, “I Love You.”

You see, I'm a conversationalist; A communicator.

I love to talk.

I love to write.

I love words and the way they somersault out of my mouth and into the hearts of those who receive them. I love to give pieces of myself to others by sending a gift that carries with it my heart thoughts.

Life may be too easy for us today. We simply type a note through our emails or texting and it is magically in the hands of the receiver within seconds.

I remember the magic of writing a letter to my Grandmother asking for my favorite peanut butter cookie recipe and waiting in anticipation for the postal service to deliver her response.

I remember waiting two weeks for a letter from my sister with the much-awaited pictures of my newborn nephew and then hurriedly writing her back to say, “Send more! Send more!”

I have saved boxes full of the love notes.

I have letters my dad wrote to my mom when they were dating.

I have letters my grandmother wrote to her mom when she was pregnant with my dad.

I have a bundle of memories tied with a ribbon from one of my best friends when we were exchanging letters weekly the year before she passed.

I have a postcard my dad wrote to me when I was four and he was away on temporary leave with the Air Force.

I have the first Mother’s Day cards my children gave me with their tiny crayon scribbles and the last note my son ever wrote to me.

I have 20 years of Valentine cards from my husband that hold personal thoughts and moments of love.

I have scraps of paper that my mom wrote notes on after a visit and hid for me to find later.

I have notes and letters from people who have read my column or heard me speak and take the time to share their lives and thoughts with me.

Today we have immediacy and instant gratification. But there is magic in holding a note created with love; Tracing the swirl of the handwriting with your finger; Seeing the smudges of the ink or noticing the faint smell of the perfume or cologne of the sender; knowing the message has traveled across the country or even across town to arrive in your hand.

When I put pen to paper, I spill my thoughts and emotions with the intent of someone else holding them. My love and my energy travel with my words. From my hand to their hand, I want them to hold the gift of me. The gift of love.

Heart-to-heart communication cannot be generated by a machine. This is personal.

I send Love Notes. They all say, I Love You.

Pennie’s Life Lesson: “Take the time to write a love note to someone you care about– make it personal.”

Pennie Hunt was born and raised in Rapid City. She is the author of the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Journey Through Grief and Loss” and the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Live Life With Love and Gratitude.” She writes the blog, “From the Corner of Spirit & Brave.” She is a professional speaker and member of the National Speakers Association. www.PennieHunt.com Email: penniehunt@gmail.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0