HUNT: Let go of the Tupperware

I opened the door and the assortment fell on my head. I picked them up off the floor, grabbed the step stool, and climbed up to shove them all back into the overflowing cabinet like I had done hundreds of times.

As I jostled and pushed the bowls, pitchers, and pickle containers back into the black hole of plastic, it occurred to me – why don’t I let go of the Tupperware?

Thirty years ago, Tupperware parties were the acceptable girls-night-out. We all took turns hosting the gatherings where we listened to the sales pitch, ate cake, drank coffee, and shared the secrets (okay, gossip) of the day. Then we ordered the obligatory plastic items.

At the time it seemed expensive, but the justification came with the durability of it, the perceived usefulness of it, the cool factor of the new products, AND the lifetime guarantee. It was virtually indestructible, but if some major mishap did occur it would be replaced.

Along with this came a free add-on with every item - guilt. I am convinced it was molded into each piece during the factory creation. It was an unwritten code that you WOULD keep it forever. After all, the investment... the lifetime guarantee…and someday you will need it!