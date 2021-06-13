HUNT: Let me introduce you to my new best friend

I want to tell you about my new best friend. I love everything about her! I love her gorgeous home. I love her decorating skills. I love her cooking tips. I love her fancy coffee maker that steams the milk perfectly and creates a luxurious latté on the coffee bar of her Better-Homes-and-Garden’s kitchen. She is kind and funny. She is wickedly smart and shares her life in an open honest way. Even though I am older than she is, I want to grow up and be just like her!

She checks in with me every morning as she is making her coffee. I can almost smell the aroma as I hear her coffee maker grind the beans and she tells me about her plans for the day. I love seeing photos of her kids and grandbabies. I ride along with her as she drives to get her hair and nails done or drops her grandchildren off at school. I’m invited to her holiday gatherings, and she teaches me how to set the perfect table and decorate with themes and dramatic flair.

Although she hasn’t been in my life long, I feel like I have known her forever. She includes me in every way. I laugh with her. I feel the joy in her life and understand the pain of her past. I feel like we are sisters on a deep level.

I have never met her.