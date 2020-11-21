HUNT: Let's celebrate the grace of gratitude

We have all had a year!
It is easy to be in a cloud of darkness and despair. It is easy to be confused, uncertain, and angry. It is easy to look only at the negative and believe there is nothing to be grateful for.
This year’s holidays may look and feel much different than in years past. Missing traditions and large families around the dinner table may add to the turmoil of emotions many of us feel.
During this week of giving thanks, let’s take time to look beyond all that has happened in the past year. Look through the confusion and uncertainty. Look past the unique holiday challenges. Let’s concentrate on what we do have. Let’s concentrate on gratitude.
I believe that gratitude is a great healer. A soothing, calming, gentle guide that brings us together to a place of peace. To support you with this, I share this exercise to help us all appreciate the grace of gratitude.
THE GRACE OF GRATITUDE
During this time of thankfulness I ask that we, together, place our hands over our heart center and recognize how different we are –and yet very much the same.
Whatever religion you align with or light that you follow –we can all move together toward a common goal of gratitude.
As you hold your hands over your heart center, recognize that whatever our talents, our dreams, our backgrounds, or our life situations we can all join in the grace of gratitude.
Be grateful for our individuality and also for our common bond;
Be grateful for our families and friends who are with us and those who have gone before us;
Be grateful for animals, plants, and all living things that love, nurture and nourish us;
Be grateful for our occupations and the impact our work has on others – and ourselves;
Be grateful for the beauty that surrounds us created both by nature and by human hands;
Be grateful for the smallest of moments and the grandest of experiences;
Be grateful for our bodies that carry us through the lessons we are here to learn;
Be grateful for our breath and the rhythmic in and out of our life power;
Be grateful for the flow of pure love and the spirit of life that runs through us.
May our love be strengthened, and our lives be broadened as we move together - in grace - toward a common goal of gratitude.
Blessings to us all.
~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Pennie’s Life Lesson:
“Allow the flow of pure love and the spirit of life that runs through us all to fill you with the Grace of Gratitude.”
Pennie Hunt was born and raised in Rapid City. She is the author of the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Live Life With Love and Gratitude,” and writes the blog, “From the Corner of Spirit & Brave.” She is a professional speaker and member of the National Speakers Association. Email: penniehunt@gmail.com
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!