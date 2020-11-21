HUNT: Let's celebrate the grace of gratitude

We have all had a year!

It is easy to be in a cloud of darkness and despair. It is easy to be confused, uncertain, and angry. It is easy to look only at the negative and believe there is nothing to be grateful for.

This year’s holidays may look and feel much different than in years past. Missing traditions and large families around the dinner table may add to the turmoil of emotions many of us feel.

During this week of giving thanks, let’s take time to look beyond all that has happened in the past year. Look through the confusion and uncertainty. Look past the unique holiday challenges. Let’s concentrate on what we do have. Let’s concentrate on gratitude.

I believe that gratitude is a great healer. A soothing, calming, gentle guide that brings us together to a place of peace. To support you with this, I share this exercise to help us all appreciate the grace of gratitude.

THE GRACE OF GRATITUDE

During this time of thankfulness I ask that we, together, place our hands over our heart center and recognize how different we are –and yet very much the same.

Whatever religion you align with or light that you follow –we can all move together toward a common goal of gratitude.